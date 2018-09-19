Tulsi Leaves For Diabetes: How To Use Holy Basil To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Holy basil, also known as tulsi, is a herb that's native to Indian and known to be a significant part of Ayurvedic medicines. The leaves, stems and seeds of the tulsi plant are edible and are used in numerous Indian delicacies. Not only does the leaf adds flavour to the dishes, but is said to preserve and enhance the properties of the food. It has anti-inflammatory properties that can prove to be a cure to various diseases. While it has been a celebrated herb since time immemorial, tulsi is said to manage diabetes. Diabetes is a major lifestyle disease is prevalent in the country. Most health experts vouch for holy basil to stabilise blood sugar levels; thanks to the many health promoting properties it offers.

Tulsi leaves are known as elixir of life because of their diverse healing properties. This herb is said to improve pancreatic beta-cell function and insulin secretion, and further increases the uptake of glucose by muscle cells. As per a study conducted by Nottingham University, the researchers involved 60 people with type-2 who continued their usual medication throughout the trial. Half lot took 250mg capsules of holy basil per day for up to 90 days. Significantly greater improvements in glucose control occurred in those taking tulsi plus their usual medications. Spikes in blood glucose levels after eating also improved significantly. Tulsi leaves are said to have hypoglycaemic properties, which lower blood sugar levels and help prevent complications of diabetes.

How to use tulsi leaves to manage diabetes naturally?

You can chew some tulsi leaves every day in order to soak all the goodness from them.

You could also make some tulsi tea by adding a few leaves in boiling water. After about two- three minutes, strain the water and drink a cupful every day.

Soak some tulsi leaves in water and leave it overnight and drink the tulsi water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Add tulsi leaves in your dishes to extract all the goodness from this herb.

Make sure you consult your doctor before switching to this method of managing diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.