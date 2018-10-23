Tomatoes For Respiratory Illness: How To Use This Lycopene-Rich Fruit In Your Daily Diet

Tomatoes form an indispensable part of Indian kitchens. They not only add tanginess to a given delicacy, but also are reputed to offer many health benefits. They are rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C and lycopene - a 'superstar' of medicinal food substances and the source of their bright red colour. It is believed that lycopene is one compound that is responsible for keeping you healthy. While it may help lower cholesterol, protect eyes and skin, and boost immunity, it is said to keep respiratory ailments at bay. Respiratory illnesses can be caused by factors like pollution, excessive smoking, low immunity, adverse climatic conditions, and other external factors. A healthy diet could possibly help manage lung and breathing problems. Here are some important reasons to add tomatoes to your daily diet.

Tomatoes For Respiratory Illnesses

According to a study published in the European Respiratory Journal, adults who ate more than two tomatoes a day had a slower rate of natural lung function decline. Lycopene, a key dietary antioxidant found mainly in tomatoes, helps reduce airway inflammation, further reducing the chances of causing asthma and other respiratory problems. Lycopene's antioxidant properties can help keep free radical levels in balance, protecting your body against respiratory ailments and other health conditions. The beta-carotene in tomatoes is known to reduce loss of lung function; moreover, it slows down lung ageing. According to a study by Hunter Medical Research Institute, at least two glass of tomato juice a day could show improvement in airway inflammation.

Lycopene is a key dietary antioxidant found mainly in tomatoes

How To Use Tomatoes For Respiratory Illnesses

Cooking tomatoes is a good option because when they are cooked, the lycopene content tends to increase by five or six times.

You can also eat tomato as is, with the skin on. The highest concentration of carotenoids is found in the peel. Carotenoids are highly beneficial for keeping health problems at bay.

You could make a delicious salsa. All you need to do is to finely chop two to three medium-sized tomatoes, one small onion, and two chillies. Add some finely chopped fresh coriander, lime juice, one teaspoon water, and salt to taste. Mix well before serving.

Prepare amazing tomato juice, which is said to be the most beneficial of all.

How To Prepare Tomato Juice At Home?

Avoid buying packaged tomato juice or from outside as it may contain preservatives and chemicals that could harm your health.

Wash some medium-sized tomatoes and chop them in quarters. Ensure that you have deseeded them. Toss these chopped tomatoes in a pan or a pot. With the help of a wooden spatula, press the tomatoes against the base of the pan. Make sure you have squeezed out all the juice from the tomatoes. If the mixture seems too dry for boiling, add some water, until you have enough liquid. Bring the mixture to boil. Don't forget to stir the content in the pot from time-to-time. Add a pinch of salt or seasonings, including black pepper or black salt. Remove the pot from stove and let it cool. Place a sieve or wire mesh strainer over a large glass or glass bowl and enjoy the freshly made tomato juice.

Make sure you add tomato juice in your daily diet to ensure a healthy respiratory system and a healthy body.