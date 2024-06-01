'Toast The Host': Amul's Topical World Cup T20 Post Is Spot On

Amul has shared yet another interesting topical.

No one can beat Amul in their event-appropriate topicals. Guess what? They have done it again, in their much-loved signature style! This time, the theme is the T20 World Cup. On Friday, June 1, Amul posted a celebratory illustration on Instagram announcing its partnership with the USA men's national cricket team. "Amul is the proud sponsor of the USA men's national cricket team!" read the caption. The picture featured the iconic Amul girl, holding butter-coated bread and a plate filled with a block of butter in her hands.

Amul's signature girl shared the frame with what looks like a sketch impression of US captain Monank Patel, wearing the team jersey. The cricketer displayed a buttery bread in one hand and pitted a cricket bat to the ground with his other hand.

The background of the image is that of a cricket stadium, with the US flag waving at a distance. "United Tastes of America. Toast the host," read the textual layout in the picture.

Watch Amul's Instagram post here:

Cricket fans and food enthusiasts marked their presence in the comment section. "Amazing. Loving it," cheered one user.

"Brilliant wordplay guys," lauded another.

Many called the sponsorship opportunity a "proud moment for India"

Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26. Amul joined the celebration by sharing a heartwarming topical. It featured an illustration of KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan posing with the team's captain Shreyas Iyer.

SRK was dressed in a casual ensemble, sporting long hair with black sunglasses. Amul made sure that the sketch matched his look from the day of the finals. He clutched the Cup and gestured a victory sign with two buttered fingers.

Shreyas Iyer donned the KKR jersey and held a buttered bread in his hand. "SRKKR. Korbo. Lorbo. Eatbo" read the text-with-a-twist at the bottom of the topical.