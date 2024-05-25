Amul Shares Topical Promoting The 6th Phase Of Ongoing Lok Sabha Polls

"Matdhyaan se dena! [Vote carefully]," the Amul topical reads (Photo Credit: Instagram/@amul_india)

Voting is underway for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, with 57 constituencies in seven states and Union Territories going to polls on Saturday, May 25. With the world's largest democracy voting to elect a new government, Amul, through its latest topical series, has encouraged voters to step out and exercise their right to franchise.

The latest Amul topical, posted on their Instagram, features the iconic Amul girl holding a piece of bread and butter, accompanied by another individual. Both are seen raising their index fingers, visibly inked, indicating that they have cast their votes. The text on the picture reads, "Matdhyaan se dena! [Vote carefully]" and "Vote for a better Amul."

"Stage 6 of Lok Sabha 2024 Elections!" the dairy brand wrote as a caption, tagging the Election Commission of India.

Amul also posted a topical for the 5th phase of the elections held on May 20, featuring three caricatured women, presumably mothers, standing together with bread and butter in hand, while displaying their inked fingers. The text on the topical read, "Vote for it." "For your motherland." The topical also featured a side view of the ECI logo peeking out.

Amul is a brand that has carved a unique niche for itself beyond its dairy products. It is known for its creativity, making its advertisements iconic. Amul's topicals comment on current events, social issues, and pop culture, often featuring the iconic blue-haired girl in a polka-dotted dress.