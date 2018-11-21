This Skin Condition May Put You At Type-2 Diabetes Risk: 6 Foods That May Help Manage Diabetes 

Psoriasis and other inflammatory skin disorders may increase the risk of type-2 diabetes, revealed a new study. Psoriasis is a condition in which skin cells build up and results in scales and itchy, dry patches on your skin. The findings were presented at Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Glasgow. Researchers said that it is important to take care of one's skin health as it could be of major importance for the control of blood sugar and lowering diabetes risk.



Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for psoriasis with patients having to use treatments to alleviate the symptoms throughout their life.Previous studies have shown that having psoriasis increases your risk of developing type-2 diabetes. The specific biological mechanisms linking the two disorders still remain unknown. Studies are required to define the link. Doing so could lead to new therapies to treat patients suffering from skin problems and reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes.



In this study, Elizabeth Evans and colleagues at King's College London used animal and human skin models to look for changes caused by psoriasis, which may influence the development of diabetes. Findings revealed that mice with psoriasis showed changes indicative of insulin resistance, a key feature of diabetes development where insulin fails to stimulate glucose uptake in cells. Changes included a decrease in glucose uptake capacity in the fat tissue under the skin and increased insulin production from insulin-producing cells, indicating that the body is trying to compensate for the lack of glucose uptake.



Significant alterations were also observed in fat and islet cells outside the body when exposed to the culture liquid used to support inflamed skin samples. This indicates that inflamed skin releases chemical signals to cause the changes. Elizabeth Evans commented, "The laboratory model we used in this study closely resembles many of the major hallmarks of psoriasis and we have observed some changes caused by the condition, which reflect what is seen in a pre-diabetic patient."



Diabetes Diet



Managing skin health may be a prominent factor in managing diabetes; another very crucial aspect you cannot rule out is diet. Diabetics need to be extra careful of what they have on their plate. They should steer clear of refined carbs found in sugary and baked goods like cookies and cupcakes. Trans-fats and junk food are also a strict no-no. Instead they should load up on fibre-rich foods as they ensure slow release of sugar in your bloodstream.





Here are some foods you can consider adding to your diet:



1. Oats

2. Guava

3. Dairy Products

4. Leafy greens

5. Eggs

6. Lean proteins, like chicken and fish

Add these foods to your diet and manage diabetes naturally.



(With inputs ANI)