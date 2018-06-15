This One Diet May Help Manage Diabetes Effectively

Diabetes is one of the most common conditions prevalent in the country. It is fast gaining the status of a potential epidemic in India with more than 62 million diabetic individuals diagnosed with the disease. Diabetes is a metabolic disease that may cause high blood sugar levels. This may happen due to inadequate production of insulin by the pancreas or when the cells of the body do not respond to the insulin produced. There are three types of diabetes, type-1, type-2 and gestational diabetes that affect people in different ways. Diabetes mellitus cannot be cured completely, but can definitely be managed effectively by changing your lifestyle, diet plan and keep yourself active. There is one diet that is said to be quite effective in regulating blood sugar levels. The diet is known as the DASH diet, which has been recommended by the American Heart Association.

The best part about DASH diet is that it not only helps you lose weight in a healthy way, but improves your overall health. This diet has proven to reduce blood pressure along with other health problems including heart attacks, heart failure, kidney stones, stroke and diabetes. The DASH diet is eating plan is healthy for people with diabetes. It emphasizes on eating whole grains, vegetables and fruits, low-fat dairy products, lean meats and is low in saturated and trans-fats.

Although, initially the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) was originally developed for people with high blood pressure but in some time, it was found to be a fabulous diet plan for weight loss as well as diabetes. The diet plan promotes eating high content of fibre, which causes delay in spiking blood sugar levels, helping diabetics to manage the condition effectively.

Here are foods that you can include in your diet:

Whole grains

Vegetables

Fruits

Fat-free or low fat milk and milk products

Lean meats, poultry and fish

Nuts, seeds and legumes

Fats and oils

Consult a doctor before switching to any particular diet.