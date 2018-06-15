This One Diet May Help Manage Diabetes Effectively

The best part about DASH diet is that it not only helps you lose weight in a healthy way, but improves your overall health. This diet has proven to reduce blood pressure along with other health problems including heart attacks, heart failure, kidney stones, stroke and diabetes. The DASH diet is eating plan is healthy for people with diabetes. It emphasizes on eating whole grains, vegetables and fruits, low-fat dairy products, lean meats and is low in saturated and trans-fats.
Although, initially the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) was originally developed for people with high blood pressure but in some time, it was found to be a fabulous diet plan for weight loss as well as diabetes. The diet plan promotes eating high content of fibre, which causes delay in spiking blood sugar levels, helping diabetics to manage the condition effectively.
Here are foods that you can include in your diet:
- Whole grains
- Vegetables
- Fruits
- Fat-free or low fat milk and milk products
- Lean meats, poultry and fish
- Nuts, seeds and legumes
- Fats and oils
Consult a doctor before switching to any particular diet.