This Is Why Brown Rice Is Better Than White Rice For Weight Loss And Diabetes: Experts Reveal

We all love a plate full of white rice and chicken curry or dal in lunch, don't we? But, no matter how tasty is desi delight is, diabetics have to settle for only tawa rotis. Why has eating rice been such a problem for those who are trying to lose weight or are on a strict calorie restricting diet? Simply put, rice is not an enemy of people who are diabetic or who are watching their weight - inadequate knowledge about this food item is. Let's uncover what makes white rice such a huge topic of debate in the health and fitness circle. It is the highly refined version of raw rice, which is hulled and milled. The processing and milling of raw rice takes away significant parts of the grain - bran and germ, which are known to be rich in dietary fibre as well as nutrients that are beneficial for human health. White rice is primarily starch. Due to processing, it falls short on some essential nutrients like thiamine, also known as B1 as well other B Vitamins. Consuming un-enriched white rice may trigger metabolic disorders like diabetes and obesity.

According to a Delhi based weight management expert, Dr. Gargi Sharma, "If white rice undergoes further process of polishing, then its aleurone layer gets removed leading to loss of nutrients. This layer is rich in B vitamins, other nutrients and essential fats." But, fret not! There's a better alternative that you can savour with your chicken curry or dal. Yes, you guessed that right - it is brown rice.

One cannot ignore that brown rice is healthier, full of nutrition and tastes delicious. It is a whole grain, which has the outer bran layer and germ intact, and therefore, has a higher amount of fibre, minerals and vitamins. Plus, brown rice is not subjected to intense processing like white rice - which sis polished rice - and is more wholesome and nutritious.

Brown Rice For Digestion: Various studies suggest that brown rice is rich in phytic acid, fibre, and essential polyphenols. It is a complex carbohydrate that helps in the slower release of sugars, hence, keeping blood sugar in control. According to Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, "Brown Rice is a low glycaemic index food. This suggests that the liberation of sugar from the brown rice will not be high after digestion. If the sugars are released slowly, they will be absorbed and eliminated better without causing sudden spikes in your blood sugar levels. On the contrary, white rice is a high glycemic index food and the sugar content released is much higher which leads to easy fat accumulation."



Brown Rice For Weight Loss: Brown Rice ae packed with minerals like manganese and phosphorus, which help to synthesise our body fats and control obesity. Its high fibre content keeps us full for longer and keeps hunger pangs at bay. Moreover, the high fibre content in brown rice helps regulate the bowel function and prevents the absorption of acid, making the process of digestion easy, which further helps in weight management.



According to experts, brown rice is highly recommended for diabetics - because of their low glycaemic index. These are considered whole grains, which can help in managing weight and blood sugar. According to recent studies, consuming one cup of brown rice on a daily basis can significantly cut short the risks of developing diabetes by up to 60%.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

