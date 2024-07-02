This Indian Curry Was Named Among The World's 50 Best Seafood Dishes

A Bengali curry was featured among the world's best seafood dishes (Photo Credit: iStock)

India has an extensive coastline and a vibrant culinary heritage of seafood preparations. The cuisines of each region along the coast boast unique ingredients, techniques and flavours which are often best reflected in their seafood delicacies. Recently, one of these Indian delights won recognition on the world stage, thanks to Taste Atlas. The popular food and travel guide recently released a list of the 50 Best Seafood Dishes in the World, as per its July 2024 rankings. An Indian curry was ranked 31st.

Also Read: Indian Dishes Dominate Taste Atlas' List Of Best Stews In The World

There are many iconic Indian curries that feature seafood. The one that made it to Taste Atlas' list was none other than the popular Bengali delicacy, Chingri Malai Curry. The official website of the guide explains the key components of this flavourful prawn curry: "It's made with a base of coconut milk and prawns that are seasoned with garam masala spices and fried in ghee or mustard oil with onions, hot chilli peppers, garlic-ginger paste, and turmeric. If desired, red chilli powder, cinnamon, sugar, and cardamom can be added to the curry in order to further enrich the flavours. The dish is cooked until the gravy becomes thick and creamy."

If you want to recreate the magic of this curry at home, we've got you covered. Click here for an easy step-by-step recipe.

Taste Atlas' list of the 50 Best Seafood Dishes in the World was topped by Camarones Enchipotlados, a shrimp delicacy from Mexico. Kaisendon from Japan and Pempek from Indonesia were ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively. Check out the full list below:

Before this, Indian chutneys were named among the world's best dips by Taste Atlas. Wondering which ones made it to the final list? Read the full article here.

Also Read: TasteAtlas Shares List Of Top 10 Best And Worst Indian Dishes And Indians Do Not Agree