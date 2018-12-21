This High-Protein, Gluten-Free Indian Snack May Help Weight Loss

It is kind of unfair that Indian food is mostly associated with all things indulgent and decadent. While it is true that we boast of many dishes that are traditionally laden with oil, ghee, butter and spices, Indian cuisine also consists of an eclectic range of healthy preparations too. One such easy-peasy Indian preparation is paneer bhurji. Paneer is a rich source of protein and calcium. It is low on carbs and a delicious snack to be added to your weight loss diet.

Here's What Makes Paneer Ideal For Weight Loss

Paneer, or cottage cheese, is one of the most widely consumed dairy products in the country. It is a good source of protein, which induces satiety and reduces levels of hunger hormone ghrelin, further reducing our untimely cravings. Paneer is also very low on calories and is exceptionally low on carbohydrates; 100 grams of paneer made from cow milk provides 1.2 gram of carbohydrates. Nutritionists often recommend a low carbohydrate diet for weight loss. Paneer is also an excellent source of calcium. According to some studies, calcium provides small increase in thermogenesis, which promotes fat burning.

How To Make Weight-Loss Friendly Paneer Bhurji

150 gm paneer

2 teaspoon sunflower oil

2 medium finely chopped tomato

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

3 teaspoons of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 medium finely chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 tablespoon powdered turmeric

Salt to taste

Recipe:

1. In a glass bowl, take paneer and crumble it using your hand or spoon. Keep the bowl aside.

2. Take a non-stick pan and heat oil over medium flame. Once the oil is hot, add cumin seeds. Fry for 15-20 seconds.

3. Once the cumin seeds are heated, add onions and saute both of them together for over a minute.

4. Once the onions turn slightly golden brown in colour, add chilli powder, turmeric and coriander and saute them well.

5. Next, add tomatoes and a pinch of salt to taste. Stir the mixture well and cook for 2 minutes.

6. Transfer the bhurji from pan to bowl. Garnish with coriander leaves and a squeeze of lime.

Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.