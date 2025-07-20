Here's How <i>Tarak Mehta's Ooltah Chashmah's</i> Dilip Joshi Lost 16 Kilos In 45 Days

Actor Dilip Joshi, who is known far and wide as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is making waves with his 16 kilos weight loss journey in just 45 days, without hitting the gym or following a strict diet. The 57-year-old actor has finally broken silence on his fitness routine, which is causing waves on social media.

Dilip Joshi Reacts To Viral Weight Loss Story

Dilip Joshi recently stepped out for an event in Mumbai, while posing on the red carpet the media asked him the secret behind his remarkable weight loss journey. He laughingly responded to all the social media buzz.

Dilip said, "Areey, 1992 mein kiya tha bhai, abhi pata nahi kissi ne social media pe chala diya yaar (Back in 1992 there was nothing, I don't know who put it on social media now)." Dilip acknowledged the social media buzz around his weight loss with a chuckle and thanked the paparazzi before heading into the venue.

Here's How Dilip Joshi Underwent His Weight Loss

Dilip Joshi recently grabbed headlines for losing 16 kilos over just a 45-day-time period. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor gave credits for his physical transformation to a simple yet disciplined daily routine. During a 2023 interview with Mashable India, Dilip revealed that the secret behind his weight loss is nothing but a 45-minute daily workout.

