This BTS Photo Of Paneer Making Has The Internet In Disbelief - Take A Look

Image Credit: X@zhr_jafri
Paneer is one versatile ingredient. From sandwiches to desi pizzas, we love to relish it. While some prefer making paneer at home, others opt for the convenience of purchasing it from a local dairy. If you believe that paneer from a nearby dairy is the healthiest option, you might have to think again. A picture of a man sitting on a stack of paneer is creating a lot of buzz online. After seeing this image, many of you might think twice before buying paneer from a local vendor. The picture captures four substantial stacks of paneer arranged in a circular wooden tray. A man, dressed in a lungi, can be seen seated atop these layers of paneer. The accompanying text reads, "Never buy non-branded paneer after seeing this."
Also Read: Viral Video Shows Skull-Shaped Pizza, Internet Calls It "Bheja Fry"
Well, people did not shy away from sharing their unfiltered opinions. A user wrote, "Ghar par hi bana liya karo bhai is se better [It's better to make it at home]".
Another one added, "I guess most of the food carts and dhabas use this kind of paneer. "
"You will leave all the outside food when you actually know what happened in the backend," read a comment.
"For a second, I thought that was a pizza base supporting his base," joked a person.
After looking at this picture, if you also wish to make paneer at home, here is the process you can follow:
- Heat a pot of milk on the stove until it comes to a boil.
- Once it's boiling, add a few tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar and stir. This will cause the milk to curdle, separating the curds (paneer) from the whey.
- After a few minutes, strain the mixture through a clean cloth or cheesecloth to collect the curds.
- Rinse the curds under cold water to remove any residual lemon juice or vinegar.
- Squeeze out excess water from the cloth, and then place a heavy object on top of the cloth to press the paneer.
- Leave it for a couple of hours to set. Finally, remove the paneer from the cloth.