This Ayurvedic Drink Is An Excellent Remedy For Indigestion

Nobody likes the queasy and disturbing feeling that comes with indigestion and a heavy stomach. You hardly feel like eating or drinking anything, and are never in the mood to leave your house. In such time, Ayurveda advises that you eat light and clean sattvik food to make sure your digestive tracts get ample rest. Ayurveda also suggests handful of herbs and spices that can help manage indigestion naturally and enable healthy and smooth digestion. Jeera or cumin is one such potent herb that is known to heal a variety of your tummy woes.

Cumin is known to be as one of the oldest spices on earth. In her book, "Flavour of Spice", Marryam H. Reshii writes that the spice is native to the Mediterranean basin, "It has been around for centuries. In fact, there is evidence that cumin was in use in parts of the world over 5,000 years ago. Cumin seeds were excavated at a site in Syria and have been dated to 2000 BCE". A glass of jeera water has been used as a fool-proof remedy to treat digestive issues. The experts say that it is thymol, a compound present in cumin, which stimulates the enzymes that enable better secretion of digestive juices.

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, cumin is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants. "It helps fortify digestive tract, relieving nausea, bloating and constipation", notes the book. Ayurveda expert Dr. Ashutosh Gautam also agrees. According to him, "Jeera water helps get rid of acidity and bloating, and provides relief from indigestion. It acts as a painkiller and is especially beneficial in curing stomach ache and abdominal pain." Cumin water helps stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes and accelerates the digestion process, thus helping you fight gut issues.

A healthy digestion is also linked with weight loss. In case of poor digestion, the body is not able to absorb and assimilate nutrients properly, which further hampers the elimination of waste from the body. This may lead to slowing down of the metabolic rate, which makes it more difficult to burn calories properly.

How To Make Jeera Water at Home

To make jeera water at home, all you need to do is to boil a few seeds of jeera (cumin) in water. Allow the solution to cool and drink it early in the morning on an empty stomach.

Try this natural Ayurvedic, low-cal beverage and say bye-bye to indigestion.

