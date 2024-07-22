This Age-Old Home Remedy May Become Your Go-To For Cough And Cold During Monsoon

Manage cold and cough with natural home remedies.

The pitter-patter of raindrops can be a welcome change from the scorching summer heat, but it often ushers in a wave of sniffles and coughs. If you're battling a persistent cold or cough this monsoon season, there's hope! Today, we're featuring a generations-old home remedy passed down through a family, shared by health expert, Dimple Jangda, on Instagram. "Here's a recipe that I inherited from my great grandmother, grandmother, and my mother and aunt's And this is something we give to children every time they fall sick or have colds and cough," she wrote in the post caption. Let's know more about this remedy which is infused with the benefits of basil.



Why do we cough in the rainy season?

The monsoon brings with it increased humidity and dampness, creating a breeding ground for viruses. These viruses can irritate the airways, triggering the cough reflex to expel irritants and mucus. Those with a weak immunity often fall prey to these viruses and develop symptoms like cough and cold.

Also Read: Natural Healing: 7 Home Remedies for a Dry Throat

Is basil good for cold and cough? Here are the benefits of consuming basil:

Basil, also known as Tulsi, isn't just a revered herb in Indian households. It's a powerhouse of health benefits!

Basil boasts anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, making it a natural ally in fighting off coughs and colds.

Dimple Jangda adds that basil is a holy adaptogenic herb that is great for reducing stress in your body.

Its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties also help to regulate blood sugar levels, which means it's excellent for those who have diabetes or are pre-diabetic.

It also reduces cholesterol levels.





What is the best home remedy for cold and cough in monsoon?

This simple yet potent concoction made with basil and some healing spices can be a powerful remedy against constant coughs and colds experienced during monsoon. Here's what you'll need:

4-5 Basil Leaves (Tulsi)

1.5 Cups Water

1 Cinnamon Stick

4 Black Peppercorns

1 Clove

Half tsp Grated Ginger (optional)

Pinch of Nutmeg (optional)

Step-by-Step

In a pot, combine basil leaves, water, cinnamon stick, peppercorns, and clove. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Strain the tea into a mug.

(Optional) Add grated ginger for an extra kick and nutmeg for a calming effect.

Enjoy this soothing tea warm, one cup after breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Also Read: Weight Loss: Here's Why You Should Drink Fennel Seed (Saunf) Water For Weight Loss)



So, the next time you feel a cough or cold coming on, brew a cup of this magic potion and experience the power of natural healing!

