The Coffee Debate: Instant Or Brewed Coffee - Which Is A Better Pick?

Coffee contains various health benefitting properties

Coffee is possibly the most popular drink worldwide, besides tea of course. A brew made from roasted and ground seeds of the tropical evergreen African coffee plant, it is an invigorating drink because of its alkaloid caffeine. These plants produce a fruit called coffee cherries and each of them might contain one or two seeds in it. These seeds are removed from the covering and the pulp of the fruit and then washed and dried. At this stage, it is referred to as green coffee, similar to green tea before roasting. Once dried, these coffee seeds are roasted by increasing temperatures from 180 degrees to 250 degrees Celsius for seven to 20 minutes, depending on whether a light or dark roast is needed. This is the most crucial step for achieving the exact aroma and the characteristics that make the coffee. Coffee, after roasting, is sold as whole beans, or powdered to various sizes of granules.

Instant vs. Brewed Coffee: What Is The Difference?

1. Process of making the coffee:

Brewed coffee is made from ground coffee beans by pouring hot water over the coffee grounds in a filter and letting the extract drip down, or using a French press and letting the coffee grounds seep in hot water, or the good old espresso wherein hot water is pushed through the coffee ground. Instant coffee, on the other hand, is made by brewing roasted ground beans to extract highly concentrated coffee, which is then dried into a powder by using spray drying, freeze drying, or the more cost-efficient hot air-drying process.

2. Caffeine content:

A cup of instant coffee contains between 60-80mg of caffeine, whereas a freshly brewed coffee made with grounds has anywhere between 80-120mg of caffeine.

3. Type of beans:

Instant coffee is made from Robusta beans which are cheaper and have lesser fat and sugar content, Hence, it has a more earthy flavour that goes well with milk and sugar. Brewed coffee uses Arabica, which has more flavour and aroma, especially if it is a single origin.

4. Shelf life:

The shelf life of instant coffee is longer and the price is much cheaper, in comparison to ground coffee which is used for brewing.

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Reasons Why Coffee Can Be A Part Of Your Daily Diet:

Coffee intake in moderation, two to three cups a day is associated with several health benefits because of caffeine, biological compounds, and phenolic compounds contained in the beans. Let's look into some major benefits of having coffee.

1. Coffee adds years to your life: Coffee-drinking women are less likely to die from cardiovascular diseases, stroke, diabetes, or kidney diseases, according to recent studies.

2. Coffee intake has been linked to a reduced risk of diabetes: Loss of functional beta cell mass and hence lesser insulin production is one of the reasons for getting diabetes. Habitual coffee drinkers were found to have better preservation of beta cell function. Increased insulin production before the onset of diabetes is quite a common phenomenon. This leads to increased oxidative stress that further damages beta cells. Coffee phytochemicals protect the cells by improving anti-oxidative defense.

3. Two cups of coffee daily is known to prevent heart disease: Coffee beans contain more than 100 biologically active compounds. These substances can help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, boost metabolism, inhibit the gut's absorption of fat, and block receptors known to be involved with abnormal heart rhythms

4. Coffee protects the liver: Caffeine and other components present in coffee have been associated with defending against liver diseases from cirrhosis to cancer to alcoholic fatty liver diseases (NAFLD). It is believed that coffee consumption helps better handling of fats in the liver and it may also increase the production of short-chain fatty acids and an improved intestinal barrier function.

5. Coffee improves cognitive health: The risk of getting Alzheimer's is reduced in women who have coffee regularly, studies found.

Instant vs. Brewed Coffee: What Is A Better Choice:

Brewed coffee is extracted from the beans directly, while instant coffee is nothing but processed coffee. While both will provide all the health benefits, brewed coffee contains more of everything from caffeine to antioxidants to coffee oils, compared to instant.

If I had to decide, I would always pick brewed coffee, on the basis of flavours and rich nutrient profile.

