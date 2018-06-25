TB Vaccine Could Help Reduce Risk Type 1 Diabetes: 5 Natural Tips To Mange Diabetes If the findings of a latest study is to be believed, a vaccine which is primarily used for treating tuberculosis could prove to be effective in reducing high blood sugar among people with Type - 1 diabetes

"This is clinical validation of the potential to stably lower blood sugars to near normal levels with a safe vaccine, even in patients with longstanding disease," said Denise Faustman, director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Immunobiology Laboratory, US.



The researchers also noted that the effects of BCG vaccine on blood sugar control happended to depend on a totally novel metabolic mechanism that increases cellular consumption of glucose.

For the study, the team of scientists analysed data from 282 human study participants - 52 with Type-1 diabetes who participated in the BCG clinical trials and 230 who contributed blood samples for mechanistic studies.



In the findings it was revealed that the HbA1c levels of those receiving BCG had dropped by more than 10 per cent in three years after treatment and by more than 18 per cent in four years.

The study published in the journal npj Vaccine, said that this BCG vaccination induces epigenetic reprogramming at the chromatin architecture level and functional alterations indicative of a permanent change in immunity.

The researchers are optimistic that the vaccine can have a lasting and valuable impact on the immune system.

Diabetes is fast emerging to be one of the most prevalent health concerns around the globe. While scientist across the globe are working hard to come up with a definitive cure to the disorder, delayed diagnosis and lack of awareness is making is extra hard to manage the condition. Not many would know that diet plays a crucial role in regulating your blood sugar levels.



Here are some diet tips to manage diabetes effectively:



1. Consume complex carbohydrates: A balanced diet is crucial to managing diabetes and one rich in complex carbs can do so effectively. Complex carbs are the ones rich in fibre and not processed.



2 Up the intake of resistant starch: Foods rich in resistant starch like bananas, potatoes, grains and legumes are good for maintaining optimum blood sugar levels.



3. Consume more nuts: Almonds, walnuts, cashews and pistachios are rich in vitamins and minerals, as well as good fat. Adding them to your diet may help preventing surge in blood sugar levels.



4. Add ginger to your diet: A study by University of Sweden said that the root spice of ginger has the potential to keep blood glucose levels under check.



5. Do not skip breakfast: A high-energy breakfast is very essential to kick-start the metabolism and prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.



(With Inputs IANS)







