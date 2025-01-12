Sushmita Sen Reveals Her Favourite Bengali Delicacies In Recent Instagram Live Session

Sushmita Sen's Instagram timeline is all about good vibes and great food. The actress often takes her followers along on her culinary escapades. While she has a knack for savouring diverse cuisines, Sushmita's deep love for authentic Bengali cuisine is no secret. The former Miss Universe recently hosted a live session on Instagram, where food-related queries were bound to come up. When a follower asked about her favourite Bengali delicacies, Sushmita revealed her top picks. The actress mentioned that she is a maach bhaat person but also enjoys shorshe maach. For dessert, Sushmita shared that her favourite Bengali sweets are mishti doi and gud waala sandesh. Take a look:

In a previous Instagram live session, Sushmita Sen spoke at length about her favourite foods and what she enjoys cooking. She said, "I love Japanese sushi. Big fan." Her daughters, Alisah and Renee, were also present during the live session, and they added that all three of them are big fans of sushi.

Before this, Sushmita expressed her love for biryani and called it her "soul food." Sharing her special connection with the Hyderabadi variety, the actress said, "I was born in Hyderabad, so it's just an emotional connection I have with it. It's my soul food. So when I don't feel too happy, the happy food I turn to is biryani. I need to feel that spicy biryani taste. I feel like I'm connected to the umbilical cord of Hyderabad." Read the full story here.

We can't wait for more of Sushmita Sen's foodie updates. What do you think she'll share insights on next?