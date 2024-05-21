Suffering from Body Pain? These 3 Expert-Approved Diet Tips Could Be Your Saviour

Body aches can cause a lot of discomfort.

We've all experienced those days when even the simplest movements feel like a Herculean task, thanks to those pesky body aches and pains. Whether it's a lingering discomfort or a sudden twinge, the struggle is real, and sometimes, it's downright unbearable. But fear not, because relief might be closer than you think - right in your kitchen! When discomfort strikes, it's natural to seek relief not only through medication but also through dietary adjustments. Health Coach Dimple Jangda sheds light on how a few tweaks to your diet can make a world of difference when it comes to managing and alleviating body aches.

Here Are 3 Diet Tips Shared by the Expert to Relieve Body Pain:

1. Avoid Sour Foods:

Sour foods, while often refreshing, can exacerbate pain sensitivity. Foods like lemon, tomato, tamarind, and overnight fermented options like kombucha, kefir, and pickles can heighten discomfort. The expert says that this reaction is attributed to Vata imbalance in Ayurveda, where the nervous system becomes more susceptible to pain. Opting out of these foods during periods of discomfort can help mitigate sensitivity. However, once pain subsides, reintroducing them can aid in tissue cleansing.

2. Opt for Digestion-Friendly Foods:

When your body is experiencing pain, it's essential to ease the burden on your digestive system. Certain foods, such as raw, uncooked, and heavy options like bread, pasta, and non-vegetarian fare, can stress digestion (take longer to digest), diverting energy away from repairing tissues, muscles, and nerves. Instead, prioritise easily digestible options like fruits, well-cooked vegetables, grains, pulses, and legumes. By choosing lighter, nourishing foods, your body can dedicate its resources to healing.

3. Utilise Cold Therapy:

Applying a bag of frozen peas or any cold pack to the affected area can offer immediate relief by numbing the pain. Cold therapy helps constrict blood vessels, reducing inflammation and soothing discomfort. Whether it's a strained muscle or joint pain, this simple yet effective technique can provide temporary respite while you address the underlying causes.

Incorporating these dietary considerations can complement traditional treatment methods and support your body's natural healing processes. Remember, everyone's response to pain is unique, so it's essential to listen to your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Consulting with a healthcare professional or nutritionist can provide personalized guidance tailored to your specific needs to get relief from body aches.