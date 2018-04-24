Sudden Weight Loss May Be Causing Hair Loss; Eat These Foods That Induce Hair Growth!

Who doesn't want to lose weight nowadays? Especially with growing consciousness about looks and physique, every youngster wants to look their best. However, the right way to achieve weight loss is to eat the right diet and engage in exercises. However, nowadays, most youngsters turn to fad diets in order to lose weight quickly, which is actually a long process. These fad diets may help shed extra kilos quickly but may lead to nutrient deficiency as these diets tend to cut down on various foods that may have the ability to provide nutrients to the body.

Lack of enough proteins, iron and other dietary supplements in the body can eventually lead to various health problems in the longer run, which also includes hair loss. Inadequacy of such nutrients make our hair deprived from their desired nourishment that eventually makes them fall.

Here are some foods that may help re-grow hair in a healthy way. Make sure you load up on them on a daily basis and ensure a healthy hair growth.

1. Eggs for protein

Hair is made up on protein, which is why loading up on protein is important and what better source than eggs. Protein is the building block of hair and eggs are one of the richest sources of protein. Eat it in any form, be it omelette, scrambled or boiled.

2. Dark green leafy vegetables for iron

Iron makes for an essential mineral that your hair cells require. Deficiency of iron in the body may cause hair loss. Basically, when your body is running low on iron, oxygen and nutrients are not getting transported to the hair roots and follicles, which further inhibit the growth making your hair weak. Include more spinach, kale, et al in your diet.

3. Nuts and seeds for omega-3 fatty acids

A handful of nuts and seeds help provide required omega-3 fatty acids that help nourish your hair. Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds among others are amazing sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

4. Whole grains for biotin

Whole grains are rich in biotin along with zinc and B vitamins. Biotin is required for cell proliferation and plays a crucial role in producing amino acids that are required for your hair to grow.

5. Citrus fruits for vitamin C

Your body and hair require vitamin C for iron absorption; therefore you need to add citrus fruits like orange, lemon and grapefruits in your diet. Vitamin C is also required for the production of collagen that makes capillaries.

6. Carrots for vitamin A

Drinking carrot juice may help provide vitamin A that may help in healthy hair growth. It also helps produce natural sebum oil that keeps the hair safe from falling.