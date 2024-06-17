Struggling With Acidity? This 3-Ingredient Drink Is Your Solution To Your Gut Problems

Acidity can happen across age groups.

A happy gut means a happy life, right? Your gut health determines your overall well-being. It plays an important role in aiding digestion, absorbing nutrients, boosting immunity, inducing restful sleep, and even managing your mental health. But more often than not, we struggle with digestive issues, the most common one being acidity! When the acid levels in our stomachs rise, we experience discomfort. Although popping a number of pills is an easy way out, not many of us approve of this approach and want a natural solution. If you are someone who struggles with acidity now and then, this article is for you!

Also Read: Here's The Surprising Link Between Your Gut And Immunity, And How To Keep Both Healthy

Nutritionist Urvi Gohil (@enrich_lifestyle_with_urvi) posted a video on her Instagram handle where she shared an easy remedy to tackle acidity.

Watch the full video below:

How Can You Tackle Acidity?

When struggling with acidity, people often recommend drinking cold milk. According to nutritionist Urvi Gohil, milk contains a certain kind of calcium and protein that helps curb the rising levels of acid in the stomach. However, she points out that milk is also a source of fat, so to digest it, the body will release more acid. In the long run, consuming milk to curb acidity can lead to more discomfort and higher acid levels in the stomach.

To tackle acidity, the nutritionist shared an easy recipe for a water and spice concoction that can be made at home. All you have to do is take one cup of fennel seeds (saunf), half a cup of coriander seeds (dhaniya), and 1-2 tablespoons of rock sugar. Make a fine powder of these ingredients. Take one glass of matka water and add a spoon of this powder to it. Mix well and let it sit for 5 minutes. Then slowly and gradually sip the water.

Can This Concoction Help Curb Acidity?

According to nutritionist Urvi Gohil, this concoction of fennel seeds, coriander seeds, and rock sugar is a "desi nuskha" that can help curb your acidity, but only temporarily. To cure acidity at its root level, you need to strengthen your gut and maintain a proper diet.

Also, if you still choose to consume cold milk to curb your acidity, the nutritionist suggests opting for low-fat cold milk over full-fat buffalo milk for better results.

Photo Credit: iStock

Desi Superfoods To Strengthen Your Gut Health

Nutritionist Urvi Gohil recommends strengthening your gut to cure acidity completely. In fact, some desi foods can help you curb acidity and create a happy gut.

1. Haldi

A popular Indian spice, haldi, also known as turmeric, has been known for its medicinal properties since time immemorial. Aside from using it on wounds, this yellow spice can also be used to heal your gut! Haldi has antioxidant properties that can help ease your digestion process and keep your gut healthy.

2. Buttermilk

A perfect summer beverage, a tall glass of buttermilk (chaas) can do wonders for your body. Buttermilk naturally contains probiotics, which can be quite beneficial for improving your gut health. In fact, have a glass of buttermilk after your meals to soothe your digestive tract. Add spices of your choice and enjoy!

3. Amla

Packed with vitamin C, amla is another desi superfood for your gut. It is packed with antioxidants that can help aid digestive health and prevent inflammation. Say goodbye to issues like muscle cramps and diarrhea by including amla in your diet.

4. Ghee

Smooth and delicious ghee can do more than enhance the taste of your meals. Ghee contains butyric acid, which is beneficial for having a happy gut. Moreover, this acid prevents the growth of harmful bacteria.

5. Ajwain

Carom seeds, or ajwain, can help relieve your upset stomach. This is because this spice contains essential oils like thymol that can help fight harmful bacteria in the gut. Chewing on ajwain can help get instant relief from digestive issues and prevent them in the future.

Also Read: Gut Health: 5 Diet Tips To Improve Gut Bacteria, Given By A Nutritionist

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.