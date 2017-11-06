Strength-Based Exercises Could Help Increase Life Span: Foods That Help Build Strength

Exercises and training aimed towards building strength could help increase your lifespan says a new study. The study revealed that people who did strength-based exercise like had a whopping 23 per cent reduction in risk of premature death and a 31 per cent reduction in cancer-related death."The study shows exercise that promotes muscular strength may be just as important for health as aerobic activities like jogging or cycling," said Emmanuel Stamatakis, Associate Professor at the University of Sydney in Australia."And assuming our findings reflect cause and effect relationships, it may be even more vital when it comes to reducing risk of death from cancer," Stamatakis added.For the study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, the researchers analysed 80,306 adults for a span of two years and made some adjustments in order to reduce the influence of certain factors such as age, sex, health status, lifestyle behaviour and educational level.Meanwhile, all participants with established cardiovascular disease or cancer at the baseline and those who passed away in the meanwhile were excluded from the study.The exercises performed using one's own body weight without specific equipment were just as effective as gym-based training, noted the study."When people think of strength training, they instantly think of doing weights in a gym, but that doesn't have to be the case," noted Stamatakis."Many people are intimidated by gyms, the costs or the culture they promote, so it's great to know that anyone can do classic exercises like triceps dips, sit-ups, push-ups or lunges in their own home or local park and potentially reap the same health benefits," the researcher said.Here are certain foods that helps build strength.Eggs are loaded with high quality protein and you need protein to build and maintain muscle. Because of their highest thermic effect, they also prevent fat loss. Protiens takes the longest to digest, which gives you the feeling of being full and further preventing you to binge on other fattening foods. Fish, poultry, meat and dairy are also loaded with protein.Healthy fats improve fat loss and health. They also induces a feeling of being full and digest slowly. Avocadoes, olive oil are sources of good fats.Ditch the refined variety of food and go for the whole variety of foods to rev your energy levels and strength. Whole grains and milletsare loaded with good quality fibre and protein that also aid weight loss.Load up on this magic elixir as much as you can, strength-based training causes a lot of water loss through sweating which can impair muscle recovery. It is thus essential to keep drinking water to prevent d