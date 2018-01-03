Srinivas Kalyanam Movie: Here’s A Sneak Peek To Actress Pooja Hegde’s Foodie Side!

Quite a fit and beautiful actress, Pooja Hegde has a foodie side too. In fact, she does not shy away from telling her fans that she loves binging on everything yummy and junk.

January 03, 2018
Highlights

The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in for Telugu romance film Srinivas Kalyanam directed by ace director Satish Vegesna. She will be playing the leading lady in the film alongside Nithiin. After making a mark in Bollywood film Mohenjo-Daro alongside Hrithik Roshan, Pooja slayed in quite a few Telugu movies. She will now be seen in Race 3, a multi-starrer movie with Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. Quite a fit and beautiful actress, Pooja Hegde has a foodie side too. In fact, she does not shy away from telling her fans that she loves binging on everything yummy and junk. So let us look at how Pooja Hegde has left us drooling over her social media posts and you will agree, she is just like most of us wanting to devour all the delicious foods.

Here's what Pooja Hegde's Instagram has to say about her foodie side.

1. Pooja looked quite enthusiastic as she cooked some amazing Turkey for Christmas dinner. Apart from adding the important ingredient, you cannot miss her goofy dancing at the end of the video. Take a look.

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on


2. She clearly does not like ordering just one dessert, rather one of everything on the menu, which is also why she loves to be friends with people who eat. Well, we totally get you Pooja!

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on


3. Looks like she loves spaghetti and here's the proof. Also, do not miss out on her favourite hashtag 'fit with an appetite.'

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on


4. Her love for desserts is known to us by now; thanks to the lot of Instagram posts dedicated to only desserts. In fact, for Pooja, desserts are life. You need to watch this interesting video.

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on


5. Pooja, in this post tells about how diversified her job is. She captions the picture saying, "A Mangalorean girl, eating Traditional Kerala Food, in Tamil Nadu, shooting for a Telugu film. South Integration at its best." Take a look.

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Apart from the binging part, Pooja is a fitness enthusiast and likes to keep fit and healthy and at the same time does not forget to enjoy little moments by savouring some desserts.


 

