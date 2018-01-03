Srinivas Kalyanam Movie: Here’s A Sneak Peek To Actress Pooja Hegde’s Foodie Side!

Highlights
- The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in for Telugu film
- Pooja slayed in quite a few Telugu movies
- Quite a fit and beautiful actress, Pooja Hegde has a foodie side too
Here's what Pooja Hegde's Instagram has to say about her foodie side.
1. Pooja looked quite enthusiastic as she cooked some amazing Turkey for Christmas dinner. Apart from adding the important ingredient, you cannot miss her goofy dancing at the end of the video. Take a look.
2. She clearly does not like ordering just one dessert, rather one of everything on the menu, which is also why she loves to be friends with people who eat. Well, we totally get you Pooja!
3. Looks like she loves spaghetti and here's the proof. Also, do not miss out on her favourite hashtag 'fit with an appetite.'
4. Her love for desserts is known to us by now; thanks to the lot of Instagram posts dedicated to only desserts. In fact, for Pooja, desserts are life. You need to watch this interesting video.
5. Pooja, in this post tells about how diversified her job is. She captions the picture saying, "A Mangalorean girl, eating Traditional Kerala Food, in Tamil Nadu, shooting for a Telugu film. South Integration at its best." Take a look.
Apart from the binging part, Pooja is a fitness enthusiast and likes to keep fit and healthy and at the same time does not forget to enjoy little moments by savouring some desserts.