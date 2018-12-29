Spinach Benefits: Here's Why You Should Add This Winter Veggie In Your Diet

Winter season is here and food cravings have started to kick in. For many, winters and good food are synonymous with each other. We often end up indulging more in our favourite treats during this time of the year. However, a lot of indulgence in greasy treats may end up taking a toll on your health. In order to live a healthy life, it is imperative to load up on healthy foods. One such winter vegetable that is not only nutrient-dense but also replete with healthy properties is spinach. Spinach is a powerhouse of essential nutrients that can do wonders for your overall health.

Here are 3 reasons why you must include it in your winter diet:



Strengthens Eyesight



If you wish to improve your eyesight, then bring spinach to your rescue as it is loaded with zeaxanthin, lutein and beta-carotene, all of which help in strengthening eyesight. Macula, a part of the retina, helps in shielding the eyes from light damage and the two essential components - zeaxanthin and lutein, are stored in macula.



Boosts Immunity



Our immunity tends to take a dip during the winter months. So to make sure the body's immune system is up and running, one should include a variety of greens to their daily diet. It is advised to eat more and more spinach in winters as it is not only rich in beta-carotene, but also packed with essential antioxidants and vitamin C, which help the body fight against infections.



Boosts Haemoglobin



People who have low haemoglobin levels must include spinach in their daily diet for its nutrient-rich profile. Spinach comes loaded with folate, a nutrient that is required for the production of red blood cells that contain haemoglobin.



So this winter, make the most out of this veggie and improve your overall health.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



