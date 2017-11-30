Social Media May Help Lose Weight; These Dietary Tweaks Will Help Too!

If you have been spending way too much time on social media, then you may be losing weight. That's right, according to a study published in the journal of Interactive Marketing; journey on social media can improve the odds of successfully shedding the extra kilos. Scientists examined the role of virtual communities and public commitment to setting and reaching weight loss goals. The research basically finds that the individuals are more likely to realise success with personal goals when they make a public commitment to attaining them.

The research followed two weight loss groups, surgical and non-surgical, over a four year period. Members of both the groups utilized virtual support communities as a part of their programs. "Through our research, we found public commitment, which is a declaration of a position, increases the likelihood of compliance to a course of action and is a key part of a successful weight loss plan," shared said Tonya Williams Bradford, assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine in the US. "When people seeking to lose weight join a virtual support community and share their plans online to attain their goals, they invite members to join them by offering encouragement in both words and actions," he said. "This exchange of online support facilitates adherence to the offline goal of losing weight. Public accountability is key," he added.

While it is not sure that one can lose weight through social media, but one can definitely lose weight by including exercise and proper diet in their daily regime. Here are some foods that you should include in your daily diet to shed those extra kilos.

1. Green tea

Green tea helps in easing out bloating and flushes out extra fluids as well as toxins from the body.

2. Almonds

Almonds are packed with fiber and help you feel fuller for longer, hence cutting out on hunger pangs through the day.

3. Apples

This sweet yet healthy fruit contains pectin, a type of fiber that suppresses hunger. It is always good to have at least one apple in the morning.

4. Eggs

Eggs are loaded with protein and have a very high satiety value preventing hunger pangs and cravings.

5. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolates have flavonoids that facilitate weight loss. So a piece or two of a dark chocolate will not harm.

