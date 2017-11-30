Social Media May Help Lose Weight; These Dietary Tweaks Will Help Too!

The research followed two weight loss groups, surgical and non-surgical, over a four year period. Members of both the groups utilized virtual support communities as a part of their programs. "Through our research, we found public commitment, which is a declaration of a position, increases the likelihood of compliance to a course of action and is a key part of a successful weight loss plan," shared said Tonya Williams Bradford, assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine in the US. "When people seeking to lose weight join a virtual support community and share their plans online to attain their goals, they invite members to join them by offering encouragement in both words and actions," he said. "This exchange of online support facilitates adherence to the offline goal of losing weight. Public accountability is key," he added.
While it is not sure that one can lose weight through social media, but one can definitely lose weight by including exercise and proper diet in their daily regime. Here are some foods that you should include in your daily diet to shed those extra kilos.
1. Green tea
Green tea helps in easing out bloating and flushes out extra fluids as well as toxins from the body.
2. Almonds
Almonds are packed with fiber and help you feel fuller for longer, hence cutting out on hunger pangs through the day.
3. Apples
This sweet yet healthy fruit contains pectin, a type of fiber that suppresses hunger. It is always good to have at least one apple in the morning.
4. Eggs
Eggs are loaded with protein and have a very high satiety value preventing hunger pangs and cravings.
5. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolates have flavonoids that facilitate weight loss. So a piece or two of a dark chocolate will not harm.
With inputs from PTI