Slow Walking In Elderly May Be A Sign Of Dementia; These Foods Could Help Reduce The Chances

According to the journal of the American Geriatrics Society, people who are slower than average walking speed might be suffering with dementia. The finding showed that people who experienced a faster decline in walking speed over a two year period were also at higher risk of dementia. People who had a poorer ability to think and make decisions, and those whose cognitive abilities declined more quickly were also likely to be diagnosed with dementia.

As of the year 2015, about 47 million people around the world had dementia, a memory problem significant enough to affect your ability to carry out your usual tasks. For the study, an international team of researchers included about 4,000 older adults aged 60 and above to learn more about changes in walking speed, changes in the ability to think and make decisions and dementia.

While dementia is an age-related condition and may be inevitable in most cases; your diet can help delay the many signs of this condition. We suggest foods that may help reduce the symptoms of dementia that may include memory loss.

1. Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea helps improve long-term and working memory in healthy adults. Various studies have shown significant improvement in long-term memory, working memory and alertness as compared to other who took chamomile tea and hot water.

2. Blueberries

Blueberries are known to have vitamin C and antioxidants that are believed to reduce various symptoms of dementia, which also include improving vision, reverting ageing and boosting memory.

3. Vitamin D

Milk is a great source of vitamin D and it could help improve functions of the brain. Researchers have found that participants who indicated they had consumed milk had higher levels of glutathione in their brains, which could help stave off oxidative stress.

4. Mediterranean diet

A Mediterranean diet could improve your cognitive function and reduce chances of Alzheimer's. This diet includes plant based foods like leafy greens, fresh fruits and vegetables, cereals, beans, seeds, nuts and legumes.

5. Eat less salt diet

Eating a high salt diet could increase the risk of developing dementia. According to a study, the high salt diet could reduce the resting blood flow to the brain that could have caused death.

With Inputs From IANS