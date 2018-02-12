Slim Down This Valentine's Day With These 5 Easy Diet Plans

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and couples around the world are leaving no stones unturned to express their love and affection to their partners. One this special day some couple also like going out to restaurants or clubs. This Valentine 's Day make heads turn by being the most fittest and stylish couple in town. Here are 5 diet plans and slimming superfoods that will help you shape up for the special day.

Preeti Seth, Nutritionist, Pachouli Wellness Clinic, Delhi, and Komal Thakur, Dietician from SCI International Hospital, Delhi, list out some handy tips and effective diet plans.

1. Increase fluid intake to at least four-five liters a day. Water intake is very essential for healthy weight loss. Water carries many essential functions like flushing out the toxins and, aiding digestion, preventing constipation and maintaining the electrolyte (sodium) balance. Starting your day with a glass of warm water cleanses the digestive system, and improves your metabolism. Drinking water helps one avoid eating and drinking extra calories in the form of other high calorie beverages too.

2. Have more of uncooked food: Now that doesn't mean you start noshing into everything in its raw state. But boiled, steamed and blanched are some way you can have your veggies.

3. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet.

There are some special diet plans that you can go for.

Here are some diet plans according to the experts that may prove fruitful

Diet plan 1:

Start your day with green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water. For breakfast you can have a fruit platter, include fruits of as many colours. Remember the more the colours on your plate, the more the antioxidants you take. As a mid-meal snack you may have 4-5 almonds/1-2 walnuts. As part of lunch you can have a fruit platter again follow it up with fruit juice in the evening. As part of your dinner you can have a bowlful of freshly cut watermelon and sip on green tea two-three hours before going to bed.

Diet plan 2:

Start your day with green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water. For breakfast you can have mixed vegetables and soya chunks. As part of your mid-meal snack you may have fruits. As part of lunch you can have mixed vegetables and vegetable soup. In evening you can munch in on the goodness of corn salad. As part of your dinner you can have vegetable salad and mixed vegetable soup and sip on green tea two-three hours before going to bed.

Diet plan 3:

Early in the morning you can have a refreshing glass of green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water. For breakfast you may have a bowl of mixed vegetable soup, apple and mixed vegetable upma. As a mid-meals nack you can munch on a bowl of fruits. For lunch you can have a plate of salad, fruit, two chapati, one bowl of dal, vegetable with curd. In the evenings you can have some chana. Foe dinner you can have it light with mixed boiled vegetables and a fruit platter and sip on green tea two-three hours before going to bed.

Diet plan 4:

Start your day with green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water. For breakfast you can have banana milk shake, four-five almonds, grilled paneer sandwich. Enjoy a bowl of fruits as part of your mid-meal snack. For lunch you can have a plate of salad, one fruit, two chapatis, one bowl of dal and vegetable with curd. As part of your evening snacks you may have chana murmura. For dinner you can have a big plate of fruits and a glass of lukewarm milk to close the day.

Diet plan 5:

Early morning you can sip on green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water and give your day a refreshing start. For breakfast you can have vegetable upma/idli along with milk. Enjoy a bowl of fruits as part of your mid-meal snack. For lunch you can have a plate of salad, brown rice with soya chunks/chicken/egg white/paneer and a mix vegetable soup. As part of your evening snacks you may have bowl of mashed paneer mix with vegetables. For dinner you can have a bowl of brown rice mix vegetable biryani and an apple and a glass of lukewarm milk to close the day.

Some Superfood to Load Up On

superfoods that are known to burn the belly fat and further cleanse your system for proper functioning.

1. Green tea

Green tea is a natural antioxidant; it contains seven percent of the active molecule EGCG. Its polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is known to be an anti-inflammatory and it has been bagged as one of the top health trends of the year 2018. This spice contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant, which helps to rejuvenate the liver and eliminate toxins. You can take it in capsules, sprinkle on food for food or add to hot drinks.

3. Cocoa

Cocoa is high in flavonoids, or plant chemicals that are good for the heart and brain. According to the research conducted by Harvard Medical Schools, it can ward off diseases and help to cut cholesterol. It is said that consuming cocoa aids serotonin production in the brain. This feel-good chemical helps to regulate mood and suppress appetite. You can have a piece or two of dark chocolate as it contains high amount of cocoa.

4. Ajwain seeds

Ajwain helps in digestion and absorption of food. Die to lesser fat storage, it ultimately leads to weight loss. All you need to do is to chew on a spoonful of carom seeds before breakfast. This process will make your body release enough digestive juices to help you digest the breakfast.

