Bhopal Bridge With 90-Degree Turn To Be Redesigned After Memes Go Viral

A rail overbridge that presented a disaster in waiting in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal will be redesigned, the authorities have said.

A 90-degree L-shaped turn on one section of the bridge drew attention over the design flaw. Any motorist approaching that turn even at a slow speed would find it challenging to take the turn. A high- to moderate-speed turn would be impossible, or lead to an accident.

Following criticism from experts, the rail overbridge will be redesigned by expanding the turn by three feet, which would enable a more rounded approach.

Visuals of the rail overbridge had gone viral on social media, with many calling the design "ridiculous" and inherently dangerous.

The railway department has given permission to expand the bridge, the authorities have said. The correct design will be achieved by removing dividers and adding more width.

Built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, the bridge made headlines due to its 90-degree L-shaped turn, which locals called a "statue of confusion."

At 648 meters in length and 8.5 meters in width, the bridge looked more like a scribble from a government notepad than a product of a civil engineering blueprint, people pointed out on social media.

Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia said the "looks like something out of a video game, extremely dangerous."

Locals, too, had voiced safety concerns.

"I was passing by here, then I wanted to see the bridge. This bridge has three sharp turns that are extremely dangerous. There's a 100 per cent chance of accidents happening here. The bridge is good, but turning is not good at all. Mostly, accidents can happen here. Breakers and turns are quite dangerous. There should be more space here, too," local resident Nida Khan said.

The construction began in March 2023 and was slated to be completed in 18 months. However, the project has taken over 36 months due to delays, including the shifting of electrical lines and coordination issues between the Public Works Department and the railways.

Despite its intended purpose of reducing travel time and easing traffic in the Aishbagh area, the bridge became a subject of public concern due to its design and construction delays.