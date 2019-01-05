Skin Care Tips: 5 Diet Tips To Slow Down Skin Ageing

Highlights Work stress, lack of sleep weigh down beauty of your skin Hydrate daily to keep your skin looking young and healthy Skin care tips to slow down ageing include avoiding junk foods

Maintaining a healthy skin may be getting tougher. You definitely need more than just a daily beauty regime, in order to keep your skin looking youthful and healthy. The stress of everyday work life, unhealthy diets, excessive pollution and erratic sleep patterns all weigh down the beauty and youthfulness of your facial skin. The state- both look and feel- of the skin on your face can say a lot of things about your general life state and your diet. Anything you put in directly reflects on your face. Eat too much greasy food and you'll get frequent acne breakouts. Forget drinking water and your skin will start to look dull, dry and lifeless. A healthy diet can help improve the quality of your skin and may help you beat skin ageing.

Here are some diet tips to slow down skin ageing and keep your skin youthful and beautiful:

1. Hydrate

Drinking adequate water is one of the best things you can do for your skin. Keeping your body hydrated is essential to having a healthy and youthful skin, because water flushes out toxins from the blood. Moreover, it is helpful in keeping the skin moisturized reducing chances of acne breakouts.

2. Eat More Collagen Boosting Foods

Eating foods that are skin-friendly is another sure shot way of improving skin quality and slowing down skin ageing. Foods like garlic, sweet potato, avocados, green leafy vegetables like spinach etc. boost collagen production in the skin and keep it soft and plump. Nut milks like almond milk, as well as meats like chicken and fish may also help you to slow down skin ageing.

3. Avoid Foods With High Amounts Of Toxins

There are toxins in your foods that you may not know about and which sneakily take away life from your skin. Highly processed foods like some vegetables oils, flours and meats are hiding a number of these harmful toxins, which wreak havoc for your skin quality. Stay away from foods that may contain artificial sweeteners, preservatives, artificial food colouring, artificial flavour enhancers like MSG (mono-sodium glutamate), as well as foods with high amounts of trans fats in them, and your skin is sure to thank you for it!

Skin care tips: Avoid foods rich in trans fats

4. Avoid Eating Sugary Foods

Sugary foods may affect not just your waistlines, but may make your skin look aged and lifeless. Sugary foods lead to inflammation in the body, which also reflects on the skin by producing enzymes that break down collagen and elastin. This results in wrinkles and saggy skin. Moreover, sugary foods cause glycation, which may worsen skin problems like acne.

5. Minimise Consumption Of Alcohol and Junk Foods

It goes to reason that because alcoholic beverages and foods dehydrate the body, they are bad for the skin as well. So if you want a healthy skin, you may want to minimize consumption of alcohol and also keep away from greasy junk foods that lower your immunity and exacerbate skin problems.

It is important to remember that leading an overall healthy lifestyle may not be easy and may even become boring, but it rewarding in more ways than one. Try and keep stress to a minimum, get enough sleep and eat clean, to get a healthy skin that defies age!

