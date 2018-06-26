Simple And Effective Ways To Keep Your Hunger Pangs In Check To Lose Weight

Ways To Keep Your Hunger Pangs In Check To Lose Weight

Hunger pangs can strike anytime of the day and if you are looking to lose weight, you have to be very careful as to what you eat. Maintain a proper routine when it comes to your diet and get proper sleep to keep hunger pangs at bay. Appetite is a psychological phenomenon and once you know what food items can keep your hunger away, then you will enjoy being healthier and end up losing calories. So, what can keep your hunger pangs at bay? What is it that you'd need to do to prevent yourself from keeping yourself form binge-eating?

1. Eat every three to four hours

Eat frequently throughout the day. When you eat frequent meals every three to four hours, your body doesn't ask for more at odd hours.

2. Go for a nutritionally dense food

Eating junk food shouldn't be your go-to meal; rather you must have a nutritionally dense meal, which has important nutrients like vitamins and minerals along with antioxidants that keep you healthy. Eating a protein and fibre rich food should be on your top priority list, if you wish to lose weight.

3. Consume low-glycaemic index food

Consume a meal with low glycaemic index value. Foods with low GI value are digested and absorbed slowly thus preventing blood glucose levels from spiking up.

4. Keep yourself hydrated

Sometimes people mistake thirst for hunger and end up eating something. So ensure drinking enough water to keep your body well hydrated.

5. Cut down on processed foods

Processed foods are not only devoid of fibre, they add to saturated fats and sugars that are not good for your health and weight. Moreover, excessive consumption of these foods significantly decreases levels of circulating insulin and leptin while increasing ghrelin concentrations, triggering hunger and over-eating.

6. Avoid over-eating at mealtime

Whether it is breakfast, lunch or dinner, keep a check on your portions. Constant over-eating exposes the body to higher levels of circulating leptin, a hormone that lets your body know it's full and satiated. This high exposure can damage the hypothalamus, which is the gland responsible for secretion of our hunger hormones.