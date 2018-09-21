Shradh 2018: Date, Significance, Pitru Paksha Calendar And Why Food Is Offered To The Ancestors

Shradh 2018 or Pitru Paksha will commence on 24th September and end on 8th October, 2018. Known as the mourning period amongst Hindus across the country, the 15-day lunar period takes place during the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. During these days, people pay homage to their ancestors or Pitras, especially through prayers and food offerings. Also known as Kanagat, Shradh falls during the second paksha of the Hindu Lunar month of Bhadrapada and the fortnight immediately after Ganesh Visarjan, as per the Southern and Western India. It is a ritual carried out to gratify one's ancestors. It is believed that the Shradh rites liberate souls from the vicious circle of life and death and further help them attain salvation. It is also said that Shradh involves the current generation repaying the debts of their ancestors and deceased loved ones by paying an ode to them.

As per Hinduism, the souls of ancestors reside in Pitra-lok, a realm between heaven and earth, which is governed by the god of death, Yama. It is said that when the person from the next generation expires, the first generation is shifted to heaven and unites with the almighty. Only the last three generations in Pitra-lok are given shradh rites.

The legend has it, during the Mahabharata war, when Karna, the legendary donor died, his soul was taken to heaven, where he was offered gold and jewels as food. However, knowing he couldn't eat gold and jewellery and needed real food, he asked the lord of heaven, Indra, as to why he is being served gold instead of food. Indra replied that Karna donated gold all his life, but never donated food to his ancestors in Shradh. Karna said that he didn't know about his ancestors, which is why he didn't donate food in their memory. In order to make amends, Karna was then permitted to return to earth for 15-days, so that he could perform Shradh and donate water and food in their memory. This period was then known as Pitru-Paksha.

Shradh 2018: Pooja Rituals

It is said that offering food and clothes make the souls of our ancestors happy. The Shradh rites are generally performed by the male member or eldest son in the family. While performing the rites, nothing 'ashubh' should come in between till the prayers are observed for the peace of the departed souls. Brahmins are offered food, new clothes, fruits, sweets and dakshina, as it is believed that whatever is given to them reaches their ancestors. After making offerings to the Brahmins, people feed the poor, as the more 'daan' you give, the more it will reach your ancestors. Performing Shradh rites and accomplishing Pitru Paksha puja are important for the well-being of the family. The puja also helps people receive blessings from the ancestors.

Shradh 2018: Pitru Paksha Calendar

Shradh 2018 will commence on 24th September, 2018 and end on 8th October, 2018. Here are the details of the 15-day period.