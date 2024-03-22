Shraddha Kapoor's Love For Pizza Is Just So Relatable - Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor is an ardent foodie and we get to see it on Instagram

Pizza is possibly one of the most popular fast-food items across the globe. So much so that every country has its unique adaptation of this Italian delicacy. A cheesy slice of pizza with toppings of your choice can uplift your mood any time of the day. It seems to be the same for actor Shraddha Kapoor. Known to be an ardent foodie, Shraddha Kapoor often shares snippets of her indulgences on social media. Recently, she spoke about her love for pizza in the most relatable way possible. She took to Instagram to share a video where we could see the actor in the middle of a photoshoot. Alongside, she wrote the thoughts she had while posing for the camera, "Jaldi jaldi shoot kar lun pizza thanda ho raha hai (let me finish the shoot as soon as possible before the pizza gets cold)."

Check out her post here:

Also Read: What Shraddha Kapoor Does On Goa Trip? Video Will Leave You Laughing

This comes days after Shraddha made the headlines with her adorable gesture at an event, where she went to the paparazzi and asked if they had an extra pizza to borrow. The video instantly took the internet by storm, with people reacting to the cuteness.

We could see her rushing to them and asking, "Ek extra hai kya? Pakka? (Do you have an extra pizza? Are you sure?)" To which the paparazzi reacted, "Bohot hain, le jao. Pizza party ho raha hai yaha. (Yes, please take one. We are having a pizza party here)." She then took the pizza and left saying "thank you to" them.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Hilarious Take On Sharing Cake During Christmas

Like Shraddha Kapoor, have you ever gone out of your way to have pizza? If you have such an experience, share it with us in the comments below.