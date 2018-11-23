Should You Eat Bananas During Loose Motions? Here's What The Experts Say

Discussions involving stool and bowel movement may make several people uncomfortable, but it is an issue that needs to be addressed responsibly and in a much larger scale. Issues like constipation and loose motions are two of the most common health conditions faced by several million people on a daily basis. Since there is a certain shame and taboo attached to issue, many people feel embarrassed in seeking help. There are several known home remedies to treat loose motions and diarrhoea, but not all of them are effective. One of the most trusted traditional remedies for loose motion is eating a banana. It is said that bananas are full of fibre that helps add bulk to the stool and improve bowel regularity. Let's see what makes banana your best aide during loose motions.

Loose motions often occur due to erratic digestion or are linked with a prevailing illness like a viral fever. The potassium in bananas will help in getting the digestion back to normal. Bananas contain resistant starch that helps to absorb water and salt in the colon, and thus, makes your stool firmer.

(Also Read: Foods For Diarrhoea: 9 Foods To Avoid When You Have Loose Motions)

In addition to bowel activity, bananas are also important in restoring energy and gut health. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, says "bananas are prebiotic food i.e the healthy bacteria feeds on probiotics. This helps improve the health of your gut and heals your digestive system. Bananas are most energising, when you have loose motions you tend to become very weak due to the loss of so many essential minerals. They have vital nutrients that can help you recover fast, and boost the health of your microbiome."

(Also Read: These 3 Fermented Foods Will Help You Maintain A Healthy Gut)

Even according to Ayurveda, bananas make for an effective remedy to bulk up your stool. Delhi-based Ayurveda expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, says, "Bananas are useful in infective diarrhoea and dysentery as it is neutral, and soothes the irritated intestines. One can have raw banana or mix it with curd, the former is good for ulcerative colitis. Make sure you practice moderation, eating too many bananas may harden the stool too much. Start with taking a few and then gradually increase the dose."

Shilpa also agrees that raw bananas are a good option, but you can mix up other gut friendly foods like curd, bananas and coconut water.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

