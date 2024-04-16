Secret Revealed! Farah Khan Shares Her Special Yakhni Pulao Recipe - Watch Video

Photo Credit: Screengrab from Farah Khan YouTube channel

If you have been following director-choreographer Farah Khan, then you surely know she's famous for her cooking as well. In fact, we have often seen her friends and fraternity gushing over Farah Khan's special chicken roast and yakhni pulao on social media. What if we say, we have finally got hold of the yakhni pulao recipe? You read that right! Farah Khan recently launched her YouTube channel, and starting with a bang, her debut video was the recipe for this special dish. The filmmaker humorously referred to her yakhni pulao as "Lokhandwala mein world famous (world famous in Lokhandwala)". Within one day of the release, her hilarious video received a positive response from fans and celebrities alike.

How To Make Farah Khan-Special Yakhni Pulao?

The 9:04-minute video starts with Farah Khan scolding her house help for getting chicken, instead of mutton, for the pulao. Next, she orders the person to assemble the ingredients, including chopping onion, cleaning chicken, peeling potatoes, and grinding fresh garam masala at home. Once done, she starts with the process of making yakhni pulao.

Watch the detailed video of yakhni pulao recipe here:

Step-By-Step Recipe Of Farah Khan Special Yakhni Pulao:

Step 1. Add enough oil to a pressure cooker.

Step 2. Add jeera, slitted green chillies, and chopped onions to the cooker.

Step 3. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for some time.

Step 4. Add chicken and mix everything.

Step 5. Add garam masala, and salt, mix, and let it sit until two whistles.

Step 6. Once the cooker cools down, open it and add uncooked rice to it.

Step 7. Add enough dahi and pressure cook everything until four whistles.

That's it! Farah Khan's special yakhni pulao is ready to be relished. The video on YouTube received 66k views till now. The filmmaker also shared a snippet of the video on Instagram, where her friends showered the comments section with hilarious comments.

"Ha ha ha. Love your yakhni, but love you more," wrote actor Shilpa Shetty. Critic Freddy Birdy commented, "Only you should be cooking in your airport looks." Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor commented, "This is sooo funny."

Would you want to give Farah Khan's yakhni pulao recipe a try at home? If yes, then do let us know how you liked it.