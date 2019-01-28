Savour This Warm And Healthy Soup And Boost Your Immunity Levels This Winter

Winters and soups are synonymous to each other. The joy of slurping on warm and nutritious soup on a chilly winter evening is above all. Soups are not only appetising, but are also quite soothing and nourishing. If made using healthy and nutrient-dense ingredients, soups can give your body that much-needed nutritional punch and can also boost your immunity levels to a great extent. You can savour a warm bowl of soup made using onions, watercress, pears, creme fraiche and olive oil, and feel all fresh and pumped up.



According to the book, 'Healing Foods', "Research has confirmed watercress as a true superfood. It contains an abundance of phytonutrients, including substances renowned for their anti-cancer properties and also iron and vitamin K to help prevent osteoporosis."



Onions contain phytochemical compounds that not only contribute to healthy skin, but also help prevent infections. The addition of pears in this soup is what makes this delight weight loss-friendly, as pears are low in calories and high in dietary fibre and antioxidants. Creme fraiche, on the other hand, is an excellent source of calcium, which is essential for bone health. However, you may avoid this particular ingredient if you are on a weight loss-spree, as it may add to the calorie load. Add in lemon juice to take the flavour game a level up.



Garnish the soup with black pepper powder and cilantro leaves as both the ingredients have immunity-boosting properties. Let us know in the comments section below if you liked this recipe.



