'Just Give Me My Food' - A Look At Sarah Ali Khan's Wholesome Diwali Post

Sara Ali Khan's Diwali 2024 post was a foodie compilation (Photo Credit: Instagram/ saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan often posts about her love for food on Instagram. For Diwali 2024, she took to the platform to share a compilation of her recent foodie indulgences during her Kedarnath trip. She also hinted at how she associates all the positive wishes of this festive season with "good food". In the reel, Sara can be first seen enjoying a South Indian breakfast spread. The clip shows a table laid out with dishes like idli, sambar, uttapam, etc. Next, we see Sara asking the vendor at a humble food stall for missi roti. She pairs it with some hot dal fry, which she calls "delicious". At the same location, she also relished a dry aloo sabzi, hari sabzi, bhindi, paneer bhurji and tandoori roti.

The next clip shows Sara seated indoors at a restaurant and savouring a thali filled with tasty-looking treats. She explains that she is eating "desi ghee with desi Himachali gud [jaggery] and missi roti with some local pickle." Sara also indulged in a trio of ice creams even as she bundled up against the cold weather and sat near the fireplace. Her plate included scoops of chocolate, guava and Earl Grey-flavoured ice creams. In the clip that follows, she is seen inquiring about chai at a street stall. That's not all. The final part of the video shows Sara seated at an outdoor location during the day. Her meal features rajma, chawal, aloo and Shimla mirch.

Sara wrote a rhyming caption for the reel. It reads, "Happy Diwali. Wishing you joy, prosperity, bliss, and health - which for me is basically good food. So don't be rude. Just give me my food. Thank you kindly don't intrude." Watch the complete video below:

We cannot wait to see what other Bollywood celebrities post about the ongoing festive season and the yummy treats enjoyed during this time. Happy Diwali 2024!

