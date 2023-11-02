A Spicy 'Daalicious' Meal Makes Its Way To Sara Ali Khan's Plate And Heart

Sara Ali Khan loves to share her food indulgences.

If you ever need to find a fellow foodie in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan is the one! For starters, she loves coffee, and what makes her most relatable is her love for Indian food, that too simple 'ghar ka khana.' In many of her foodie updates on social media, we see her enjoying Indian food. Even when she was in Europe recently, she made it a point to satiate her desi cravings with a large thali of jackfruit sabzi, potato beans sabzi, dal, chicken curry, rice, tandoori rotis, paired with chutney and pickle. "Nothing hits home like home food," she wrote in the caption. We believe her as she again proved her love for home food through her latest Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan went for a spicy "daalicious' meal this time. She shared a picture of her half-eaten meal plate and it was a riot of colours and flavours. She even revealed the dishes that went into her plate and eventually into her tummy. "Toor daal, amchur kaddu and bhindi" with "nimbu, onion and mirchi," she wrote on the image. The gifs of red spice', 'kaddu' and a 'daalicious' bowl of dal are unmissable. We could see she paired all these dishes with rice.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story:

While we know that Sara Ali Khan loves the classic meal of sabziz, dal, roti and rice, she has even shown her love for other regional cuisines in the past. Once, in Kolkata, she gorged on all the typical Bengali delights, including puchka, jhal muri, sandesh and more. See the video of her Kolkata indulgence here.

When Sara Ali Khan visited Lucknow with Vicky Kaushal to promote their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', she didn't miss the opportunity to dig into the royal Lucknowi daawat - a lavish of meal of local delights. Read more about it here.

Isn't Sara Ali Khan just like us when it comes to food?