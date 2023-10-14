'Hits Home Like Home Food': Sara Ali Khan Relishes Desi Food In Europe

Sara Ali Khan is a foodie and gives us major food goals

Sara Ali Khan's globetrotting adventures continue to captivate her followers. From Paris to London, she has shared delightful meals and precious moments with her mother Amrita Singh. Her latest Instagram stories suggest that the Bollywood diva is once again exploring Europe. Sara posted a picture of an authentic Indian thali, and her location tag reveals her European whereabouts. Let us shift our focus to the main question: what is on Sara Ali Khan's plate? Our finest guess includes jackfruit sabzi, potato beans sabzi, dal, chicken curry, rice, tandoori rotis, along with chutney and pickle. In the caption, Sara wrote, "Nothing hits home like home food."

Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly someone who never misses a chance to express her love for food. Just a week ago, she teased our taste buds with a sneak peek of her pizza delight. While we could not see the Italian dish clearly, it appeared to be a classic Margherita pizza. Sara posed for the picture with a fruity drink in hand, against a charming Parisian backdrop. She captioned her post, "Paris mein pizza [pizza in Paris]," making it abundantly clear that even in the city of romance, pizza remains close to her heart. To read the full story, click here.

Prior to that, Sara Ali Khan treated us to a glimpse of her scrumptious yet health-conscious morning feast. What did she eat? Toasted bread, avocado toast topped with greens and pomegranate seeds, a chia pudding garnished with strawberries, and a cup of coffee. As she indulged in the morning culinary delight, Sara also nourished her mind by reading Marianne Eloise's book, Obsessive Intrusive Magical Thinking. Click here and read the full story.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Metro In Dino.