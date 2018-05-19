Royal Wedding 2018: The Wedding Cake Of Duke and Duchess of Sussex Is A Vision (See Pics)

The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalweddingpic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

A big celebration day for the Britain's Royal Family, as Prince Harry got married to American TV actor and activist Meghan Markle in a grand affair, and Twitter is all stoked with chatter about every detail of the wedding. It is believed to be one of the most watched and followed royal affairs of this year. All the official social media pages of the Royal Family have constantly been updating pictures and live stories for their fans. Crowds cheered Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they travelled in the horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage. Fans and followers lined the streets just to have a glimpse of the newly-wed couple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely fabulous, right from Meghan Markle's wedding dress to her jewelry. But, we eagerly waited for a little glimpse of the much-talked about royal wedding cake. The Kensington Palace had earlier tweeted a short video of the chef Claire Ptak talking about the elderflower-flavoured cake. Our wait ended when the official page of The Kensington Palace shared the picture of the gorgeous cake at the venue. The tweet said, "The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen's residence in Sandringham from the estate's own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple." Have a look at the wedding cake, which will be served to guests at the reception:The Kensington Palace Twitter account further tweeted the details of the cake "A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together. The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British, and in season, including peonies and roses."

This was the first time a royal wedding cake will be flavoured with lemons and elderflower. It was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's idea to get a cake made from seasonal flavours instead of having a fruit cake at the wedding reception.