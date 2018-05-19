Royal Wedding 2018: The Wedding Cake Of Duke and Duchess of Sussex Is A Vision (See Pics)

The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalweddingpic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018
The Kensington Palace Twitter account further tweeted the details of the cake "A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together. The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British, and in season, including peonies and roses."
This was the first time a royal wedding cake will be flavoured with lemons and elderflower. It was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's idea to get a cake made from seasonal flavours instead of having a fruit cake at the wedding reception.
