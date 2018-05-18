Royal Wedding 2018: The Making Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Unconventional Wedding Cake (Watch Video)

Highlights Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake is in the making. The cake has been the talking point for some time now. The cake is a break from the traditional fruit cakes of royal weddings.

Britain's Prince Harry is set to be married to American TV actor and activist Meghan Markle on Saturday, 19th May and the interweb has come alive with chatter about every last detail of the wedding. The royal affair is going to be one of the most keenly watched and followed affairs of this year. The Royal Family's social media pages are not leaving any stone unturned, in keeping the interest alive by teasing their fans and followers with little tid bits about the grand wedding. Apart from Meghan Markle's wedding dress and her jewelry, the wedding cake is another talking point for those eagerly waiting to watch the wedding.

While the details of the cake and who will make it have been in the media for quite some time now, the Kensington Palace Twitter account has only today given us an idea about exactly how big the cake is going to be. The Palace tweeted out that the cake is going to be prepared using "200 Amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 20 kgs of butter, 20 kgs of flour, 20kgs of sugar, 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial".



Pastry chef Claire Ptak, who has been commissioned to make the royal wedding cake, has started working on the cake, which is to be displayed at the wedding venue tomorrow. Ptak revealed in the video posted on Kensington Palace's Twitter account that the cake will assembled 'in-situ' at the wedding venue, which is the Windsor Castle on Saturday morning, before the wedding. She also said that the flowers, which will be used to decorate the wedding cake will also be added once the assemblage is over, so as to keep them looking fresh, when the cake is finally cut.

The cake is flavoured with a curd made from lemons brought in from the coast of Amalfi. These lemons are known all over the globe for their extra tarty flavour. The cake will also have a coating of buttercream frosting. Talking about the taste of the cake, Ptak said in the video, "Where the buttercream is sweet, the lemon curd is very tart. So you get a really lovely thing happening, when you take a bite, which is to get all of these flavours and sensations. Hopefully it's perfectly balanced!" We hope so too!

This will be the first time a royal wedding cake will not be a fruitcake and will instead be flavoured with lemons and elderflower. It was Harry and Meghan's idea to get a cake made from seasonal flavours instead of following in the tradition.

