Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding Menu: Behind The Scene Images From The Kitchen

We dropped in on the Kitchens at Windsor Castle, who will shortly begin final preparations for the #RoyalWedding.



Take a look behind the scenes with Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team: https://t.co/91PHLXKv3vpic.twitter.com/2W3w1IhQdh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to walk down the aisle on 19th May, 2018 at St. George's Cathedral at Windsor Castle and preparations are underway ahead of the big day. Rehearsals for the #RoyalWedding are going on to ensure a grand affair even as the official handle of the Kensington Palace has been sharing details of all the behind the scenes action. The royal kitchens have begun creating the gala spread that is going to be served as Ms. Markle exchanges wedding vows with Prince Harry. The team at the Royal kitchen led by Royal Chef Mark Flanagan has been working in the kitchens at the Windsor Castle, preparing all that's going to be served at the couple's wedding reception. Here's a tweet by the Kensington Palace's official Twitter handle:

The official website of the Royal family has also been sharing details of what's happening in the Royal kitchens at the castle. According to the website, the menu which will be served on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day has been led by the freshest produce available. As per Chef Mark, the seasons have just fallen perfectly and that's become the main focus in the decision making of the menus and the couple has been quite involved in every detail of it. As per the site, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended several tasting trials that were held in the Windsor Castle kitchen in March, sampling each of the dishes made from scratch in the castle's kitchen.

Much of the produce said to be used in the dishes that will serve up to 600 guests attending the reception, will be sourced locally from regions including Kent, which is known as the 'garden' of England and Norfolk.

Here's what's special at the Royal Kitchen:

Asparagus being prepared for the lunchtime reception has come from Portwood Farm in Attleborough in the country. Here's what the fresh produce looks like.



The Royal Kitchen is preparing for the best food menu

Apart from this, Pastry Chef Selwyn Stoby has been given the responsibility of preparing chocolate truffles, a favourite dessert served at receptions throughout the year at the castle. In fact, he has also revealed how he prepares the dessert on the site. Chef Stoby will be assisted by Chef de Partie, Victoria Scupham and a team trained pastry chefs. The team will also prepare bite-sized Creme brulee biscuits with mango panna cotta topping and yellow macaroons.

Bite sized creme brulee



The preparations are not just speeding up in the Royal Kitchens, but also in other departments.

More than 250 members of the Armed Forces will provide ceremonial support at the Royal wedding, including regiments and units with a special relationship with Prince Harry. Here's what Kensington Palace's official Twitter handle posted recently.

Rehearsing for the #RoyalWedding: Members of the Armed Forces were among those taking part in a dress rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor Town and The Long Walk today. pic.twitter.com/vg7QMVNrt6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018



Here are some more details of the royal wedding preparation:



Today Queensmead School in Windsor held a wedding parade on the Long Walk, complete with mini Prince Harry, Ms. Markle, Archbishop and wedding guests #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/w2EF5Ra7v7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

Led by Director James Vivian, the St. George's Chapel Choir were in rehearsal for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle yesterday. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/jAORFeV6Ca — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2018

Here's wishing the soon-to-be-married couple a very happy and blissful life ahead.