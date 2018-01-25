Republic Day 2018: 3 Dishes That Have Been Integrating India Through its Amazing Variations Republic day 2018:Indian food has played its own sweet role in unifying a country as vast and diverse, bringing all of us closer each day as one big, happy, foodie family. Here are 3 such dishes which have been uniting India since centuries with their amazing taste, regional variations and flavours.

Share EMAIL PRINT



Here are 3 such dishes which have been uniting India since centuries with their amazing taste, regional variations and flavours.



1. Biryani



Biryani lovers raise your hand! The one-pot meat and rice dish served with raita or saalan can turn around the worst of our days into jolly ones. India boasts of so many varieties of biryanis from the different states; believe it or not, each one has a different taste to offer. From the world famous Hyderabadi biryani from the city of Nizams, to the slightly milder Sindhi and Awadhi biryani. The addition of potato in Kolkata biryani has been raising the curiosity of many foodies since time immemorial. On the southern frontier, Thalessery biryani(Kerala), Ambur biryani and Bhatkali biryani have been pleasing people with their fiery flavours.



(Also Read: Republic Day 2018: Hyderabadi Biryani is famous across the country for its rich flavours

2. Gol Gappe



India and its love affair with gol gappe needs no introduction. Or should we call it pani puri, or gup chup, or phuchka, or paani ke patashe. Gol gappe are crunchy atta or sooji puris, filled with yummy tangy water and a delicious mix of boiled chickpea and potato with a dash of tamarind and chilly chutney. Every second state has its own signature speciality to this popular street food, made using recipes that have been preserved, mastered and perfected over centuries. While the phuchkas of Bengal are bigger in size and extremely spicy, Mumbai, likes to add its delicious ragda (a special white peas curry) mixture which is then smeared with meethi imli chutney or the spicy coriander chutney. In parts of Uttar Pradesh, the semolina snack is popular as 'paani ke patashe' and is pretty much the same in size, taste and texture as the gol gappas of Delhi. Parts of Orissa and South Jharkhand address the snack as gup chup.





3. Kheer



Kheer is a delicious rice pudding from the Indian subcontinent. It is made by boiling rice, broken wheat, tapioca, or vermicelli with milk and sugar. It is flavoured with cardamom, raisins, saffron, cashews, pistachios or almonds. Just like Biryani and Gol Gappa, there are several regions who prepare it differently and calls the dessert by various other names. West Bengal's payesh or nolen gurer payesh (made of palm jaggery) is a festive favourite, from Pohela Boisakh (Bengali new year) to Annaprashna (first rice-eating ceremony), payesh is an integral part. Even up North, for Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Delhi, kheer has played an important role in various festivities since centuries. In Varanasi, kheer made with milk, rice, ghee, sugar, cardamom, dried fruit, and kesar (saffron) plays an essential role in Hindu feasts and celebrations. Bihar's chawal ki kheer is a rich pudding made with rice, full fat cream, milk, sugar, cardamom powder, and chunks of dried fruits and saffron. Rasiya, another popular variant made with jaggery in place of sugar, has a tempting brown hue, loaded with rich flavours of jaggery, milk and rice. Payesh in Odisha is cooked every day in large batches and served in iconic temples that line the city of Puri. In Northern parts of Odisa, payesh is also referred to as payas. Payoh in Assam and Payasam in Tamil Nadu are also popular variants of kheer which form a significant part of religious occasions and festivities.



(Also Read: Republic Day 2018: Kheer is a famous rice pudding from the Indian subcontinent

Here's wishing you all a Happy Republic Day!



India would be celebrating the 69th Republic day tomorrow. Come Republic day, and almost every Indian is glued to their TV screens watching parades and flag hoisting celebrating the pride of honour of the largest democracy of the world. Republic Day commemorates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950. With 29 states, 7 union territories, India is a shining example of 'unity in diversity'. Indian food has played its own sweet role in unifying a country as vast and diverse, bringing all of us closer each day as one big, happy, foodie family. The variety of food that India has to offer is simply mind boggling. There are so many dishes that are common to different states, but each region has added a distinct taste and flavour to it, representing local eating habits and choices.Here are 3 such dishes which have been uniting India since centuries with their amazing taste, regional variations and flavours.Biryani lovers raise your hand! The one-pot meat and rice dish served with raita or saalan can turn around the worst of our days into jolly ones. India boasts of so many varieties of biryanis from the different states; believe it or not, each one has a different taste to offer. From the world famous Hyderabadi biryani from the city of Nizams, to the slightly milder Sindhi and Awadhi biryani. The addition of potato in Kolkata biryani has been raising the curiosity of many foodies since time immemorial. On the southern frontier, Thalessery biryani(Kerala), Ambur biryani and Bhatkali biryani have been pleasing people with their fiery flavours.(Also Read: Republic Day Special: 7 Biryanis of India You Must Try Once In Your Lifetime​ India and its love affair with gol gappe needs no introduction. Or should we call it pani puri, or gup chup, or phuchka, or paani ke patashe. Gol gappe are crunchy atta or sooji puris, filled with yummy tangy water and a delicious mix of boiled chickpea and potato with a dash of tamarind and chilly chutney. Every second state has its own signature speciality to this popular street food, made using recipes that have been preserved, mastered and perfected over centuries. While the phuchkas of Bengal are bigger in size and extremely spicy, Mumbai, likes to add its delicious ragda (a special white peas curry) mixture which is then smeared with meethi imli chutney or the spicy coriander chutney. In parts of Uttar Pradesh, the semolina snack is popular as 'paani ke patashe' and is pretty much the same in size, taste and texture as the gol gappas of Delhi. Parts of Orissa and South Jharkhand address the snack as gup chup. Kheer is a delicious rice pudding from the Indian subcontinent. It is made by boiling rice, broken wheat, tapioca, or vermicelli with milk and sugar. It is flavoured with cardamom, raisins, saffron, cashews, pistachios or almonds. Just like Biryani and Gol Gappa, there are several regions who prepare it differently and calls the dessert by various other names. West Bengal's payesh or nolen gurer payesh (made of palm jaggery) is a festive favourite, from Pohela Boisakh (Bengali new year) to Annaprashna (first rice-eating ceremony), payesh is an integral part. Even up North, for Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Delhi, kheer has played an important role in various festivities since centuries. In Varanasi, kheer made with milk, rice, ghee, sugar, cardamom, dried fruit, and kesar (saffron) plays an essential role in Hindu feasts and celebrations. Bihar's chawal ki kheer is a rich pudding made with rice, full fat cream, milk, sugar, cardamom powder, and chunks of dried fruits and saffron. Rasiya, another popular variant made with jaggery in place of sugar, has a tempting brown hue, loaded with rich flavours of jaggery, milk and rice. Payesh in Odisha is cooked every day in large batches and served in iconic temples that line the city of Puri. In Northern parts of Odisa, payesh is also referred to as payas. Payoh in Assam and Payasam in Tamil Nadu are also popular variants of kheer which form a significant part of religious occasions and festivities.(Also Read: Republic Day Special: 5 Pre-Independence Eateries For A Taste Of Nostalgi​a