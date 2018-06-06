Regular Sleep Schedule May Reduce Dementia Risk: 5 Foods To Sleep Better 

Dementia is a general term for a condition that could lead to decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life, for instance, age-related memory loss. If the latest study is to believed having a proper sleep schedule may lower risks for dementia and premature death.The study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society was conducted on Japanese adults aged 60 years and older.The findings revealed that among 1,517 adults ,who were followed for 10 years, 294 developed dementia and 282 died. Age- and sex-adjusted incidence rates of dementia and all-cause mortality were greater in those with daily sleep duration of less than 5.0 hours and 10.0 hours or more, compared with those with daily sleep duration of 5.0 to 6.9 hours.The findings also revealed that participants with short sleep duration, who had high physical activity did not have a greater risk of dementia and death."Given the beneficial effects of physical activity on risk of sleep disturbance, these findings indicate that not only maintenance of appropriate sleep duration, but also modification of lifestyle behaviors related to sleep may be an effective strategy for preventing dementia and premature death in elderly adults," the authors wrote.You would be surprised to know that what you eat is also closely tied to your sleep cycle and quality of sleep. Eating very sugary, spicy and foods that are high on trans fats may hamper your sleep. Here are some foods that would help induce sleep.For the longest time, Ayurveda has hailed a glass of warm milk to be the ideal quick fix for good sleep. Modern science have studies that back the argument too, Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin. Serotonin is known to have soothing effects in the brain, which helps you sleep well.Cherries contain melatonin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland that regulates our sleep-wake cycle. Eating 10-12 cherries a day could help you catch some good sleep.Almonds contain tryptophan, which has soothing effects on brain and nerves. Almonds also have magnesium which are helpful in keeping your heart's rhythm steady. Make sure you do not over indulge in them. Five to six soaked almonds a day are ideal.Easy to peel and eat, bananas in addition to being a treasure trove of nutrients could also prove immensely effective in making you sleep comfortably. How you ask? Bananas contain muscle relaxing magnesium and potassium. Not to mention the good carb content present in bananas that could make you feel sleepy naturally.The sleep-inducing melatonin present in oats would help you have sound sleep. Throw in some berries and honey on top to make the portion delicious and healthier.(With inputs ANI)