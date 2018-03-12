Regular Exercise May Slow Down Ageing; Try These Foods That May Help Too!

According to a study published in the Journal Aging Cell, staying active may keep the body young and healthy. The researchers set out to assess the health of older adults who had exercised most of their adult lives to see if this could slow down ageing. The study revealed the benefits of exercise extend beyond muscles as the participants of the study also saw that their immune system did not seem to have aged either.

For the study, researchers recruited 125 amateur cyclists aged 55 to 79 years, 84 of which were male and 41 were female. The men had to be able to cycle 100 kilometers in under 6.5 hours, while the women had to be able to cycle 60 kilometers in 5.5 hours. Smokers, heavy drinkers and those with high blood pressure or other health conditions were excluded from the study. The participants underwent a series of tests and were compared to a group of adults who do not partake in regular physical activity. This group consisted of 75 healthy people aged 57 to 80 years and 55 healthy young adults aged 20 to 36 years.

The study showed that the loss of muscle mass and strength did not occur in those who exercise regularly. The cyclists also did not occur increase their body fat or cholesterol levels with age.

Now, the researchers hope to continue to assess the cyclists to see if they continue to cycle and stay young.

Apart from just physical exercise, your diet also plays an important role in slowing down ageing. Here are foods that may help delay ageing process.

1. Olive oil

Olive oil is a good source of MUFAs and omega-3 fatty acids. A serving of olive oil gives you a daily dose of healthy fats that your body needs.

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate with high cocoa content can be very beneficial. It contains minerals like iron and copper among others. It is also a good source of antioxidants that will help us prevent the damage done by free radicals.

3. Yogurt

It is an excellent source of calcium and protein. It helps us to prevent muscle and bone loss. Yogurt has friendly bacteria that help us to break down our food and also to get rid of toxins.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli makes for a good source of vitamin C along with dietary fibres. It is rich in beta-carotene and selenium.