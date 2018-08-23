Raksha Bandhan 2018: Date, Significance And Special Foods For Rakhi

Rakhi is just around the corner and unless you are living under the rock, you would also agree that the festive vibe has taken over the country already. This week particularly is packed with festivals. Preparations for Eid,Onam and Rakhi festivities are on in full swing. This year Rakhi or Raksha bandhan would be celebrated on 26th August 2018. The festival is meant to celebrate the bond of love between a brother and sister. Raksha bandhan literally translates to the 'bond of protection'; sisters tie beautiful threads (rakhi) on their brother's wrist, in return he pledges to protect her from all adversities in life. Sisters are also showered upon with gifts, while brothers are treated with delicious mithais as part of the ritual.





Raksha bandhan 2018: Significance of Rakhi



The origins of the festival are hard to trace, but there are many legends, myths and folklores associated with the festival which go back centuries in time. One of the most popular historical legends is that of King Puru and Alexander's wife Roxana. When the Great Alexander was on his invasion spree and came to conquer India in 326 BC, King Puru gave him a tough fight. Roxana heard of the Indian festival- Raksha bandhan; she sent King Puru the holy thread of bond and protection, and in return King Puru accepted her as his sister. He promised her that if ever through the course of battle he encountered Alexander, he would not kill him by his own hands.



Another royal legend is tied to the great bond of love and protection between Rani Karnavati of Chittor and Mughal Emperor Humayun. Rani Karnavati sent the Mughal emperor a rakhi and also asked him for protection of her fort in Chittor when they were under attack by Sultan Bahadur Shah. It is believed that Humayun set off with his troops to defend his beloved sister during the perilous time.

During Bengal partition in 1905, Rabindranath Tagore used Raksha bandhan as means to prevent the unrest between Hindus and Muslims. He made an impassioned plea across Bengal to come out in large number and celebrate the festival with each other. Hundreds of Hindu and Muslim women in Kolkata, Dhaka and Sylhet tied rakhi threads to men of different communities as a symbol of unity.

Raksha bandhan 2018: Traditional foods to celebrate Rakhi





Raksha bandhan is a time to feast, indulge and make merry. Delicious mithais like laddoos, pede, ghevar, balushahi and barfis are a common find on a quintessential Rakhi thali that sisters lovingly prepare for their brothers with artful rakhis and diyas. Nowadays, chocolates have found a unique spot in Rakhi celebrations; markets are filled with gift packs of assorted chocolates that you can gift to your sister/brother. Once the ritual of rakhi is carried out, families and relatives also enjoy a lavish festive spread which includes some of the best traditional preparations from across the country; dal makhani, naan, kadhai paneer, rasmalai and raita are some of our favourites. So what you are looking to binge on this Raksha bandhan? Do tell us in the comments section below.

Happy Raksha bandhan 2018!



