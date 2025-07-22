Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, And Significance Explained

Raksha Bandhan, one of India's most cherished festivals symbolising the bond between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Also known as Rakhi Purnima, the festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravana.

According to Hindu tradition, the most auspicious time to perform the Rakhi tying ceremony is during the Aparahna Muhurat, which this year falls between 1:41 PM and 2:54 PM. The overall time window for the thread ceremony starts from 6:03 AM and ends at 2:54 PM. The Purnima Tithi begins on August 8 at 3:42 PM and concludes on August 9 at 2:54 PM.

Devotees are advised to avoid tying Rakhi during the Bhadra period, which is considered inauspicious. Bhadra typically falls during the first half of Purnima Tithi. Rituals should begin only after Bhadra ends to maintain the sanctity of the ceremony.

The celebration begins with sisters preparing a decorated thali containing Rakhi, roli, rice, sweets, and a diya. They tie the Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, apply a tilak, and pray for their well-being. In return, brothers offer gifts and promise to protect their sisters throughout life. The day usually ends with a family meal and the exchange of blessings.

Raksha Bandhan not only honours sibling relationships but also upholds the values of love, protection, and family unity. By following the right Muhurat and traditional customs, families can make this occasion more meaningful and auspicious.