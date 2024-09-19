Raids On Shops In Secunderabad's West Marredpally Area Reveal Food Safety Violations

Some shops in Secunderabad were inspected by a task force (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

Telangana's Commissioner Of Food Safety has been carrying out widespread inspections at food establishments in Secunderabad and Hyderabad. Recently, the task force went to shops in Secunderabad West Marredpally's area. The team visited Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited on September 18, 2024. The establishment had not prominently displayed a true copy of its FSSAI License on the premises. Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and staff with FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) training were unavailable. The officials noted that the FSSAI Registration Certificate of sweet items supplied by Kotamamba Food Products was inactive. They discovered packets of blueberries without proper labels indicating FSSAI license number, logo and importer address details. Additionally, packing and use by dates were not mentioned either. The team also observed that frozen packed food items such as potato bites and mozzarella cheese were not being stored according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) Method. This is an inventory management method meant to ensure that products are used before expiry.

Task force team has conducted inspections in West Marredpally area on 18.09.2024.



𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆



* FSSAI License true copy was not displayed at prominent location of the premises.



* Frozen packed… pic.twitter.com/E4dylDLCjF — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 19, 2024

Also Read:Hyderabad Restaurant Raids: Task Force Visits Banjara Hills For Food Safety Inspections

Inspections were also conducted at Olive Mithai Shop in the same neighbourhood. The officials discovered a few violations. They found out that packed items kept for sale on display (including Namkeen, Mixture, Chakodi, etc.) had not been labelled properly. In other words, they did not carry requisite details such as FSSAI License Number, Logo and Manufacturer information. Moreover, the establishment was not following regulations for labelling some of the sweets packed and sold on the premises too. It also did not have necessary records such as the Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and Pest Control Records for the premises.

𝗢𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗶 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽, 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆

18.09.2024



* Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and Pest Control Records for the premises not available with the FBO.



* Packed food articles kept on display for sale like Namkeen, Mixture, Chakodi, etc… pic.twitter.com/kgFQJ4WD9V — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 19, 2024

Also Read:Hyderabad Restaurant Raids Continue - Here's What Was Found In And Around Habsiguda

On the same day, the task force visited GB Pan Palace in West Marredpally. The FBO [Food Business Operator] was operating the business without a valid FSSAI License/Registration. Another important record, the Medical Fitness Certificate for the food handler, was not available. The handler was not wearing a hair cap, an apron and gloves. The officials observed that the dustbin was kept open and lacked a proper lid. Certain tobacco products from the establishment were "suspected to be mixed and sold along with Pan Masala to customers," and hence seized, the team stated.

𝗚 𝗕 𝗣𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲, 𝗡𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘆, 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆

18.09.2024



* FBO found operating business without valid FSSAI License/ Registration.



* Medical Fitness Certificate for the food handler not found. Food handler found without using… pic.twitter.com/rgc0sohUxu — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 19, 2024

Some days ago, the task force conducted inspections in Hyderabad's Peerzadiguda area. Click here to learn which violations were found.

Also Read: Multiple Food Safety Violations Found At Establishments In Hyderabad's Begum Bazaar