Probiotics May Help Increase Bone Density: 10 Probiotic Foods

Probiotics and their popularity among fitness and health experts is increasing day by day. Probiotics may do wonders for your gut health, digestion and immunity. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, treatment with good bacteria widely used in probiotic supplements can strengthen bones, especially in females. The researchers are optimistic that the study may develop novel ways of treating bone loss condition called osteoporosis. Healthy mice fed with Lactobacillyus rhamnosus GG (LGG) bugs demonstrated an immune response that stimulated an increase in bone density.



The effect seen in young female mice is linked to a metabolite called butyrate or butyric acid - a type of fatty acid produced by gut bacteria. This in turn activated bone-enhancing immune cells, including regulatory T cells, the researchers said. The study was published in the journal Immunity.



"The significance of the study is that probiotics are, at least in mice, an effective means to increase bone density," said Roberto Pacifici from the Emory University in the US.



"Our findings will need to be validated in human studies," Pacifici says. "If successful, this research could substantiate the use of butyrate or probiotics as a novel, safe, and inexpensive treatment for optimising skeletal development in young people and to prevent osteoporosis in older people."



Oral LGG supplementation for four weeks resulted in increased bone formation in female mice by stimulating the growth of butyrate-producing gut bacteria, including clostridia. Supplementation with either LGG or butyrate induced the expansion of regulatory T cells in the intestine and in bone marrow - the spongy tissue inside some bones.



This caused T cells in the bone marrow to secrete a protein called Wnt10, which is known to be critical for bone development. By contrast, treatments that inhibited the expansion of regulatory T cells prevented bone formation induced by LGG and butyrate, the researchers explained.



The scientists said that use of probiotics can be used in transplant medicine or as a treatment for inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. More studies and clinical trials are required to validate the efficacy of probiotics in humans.





Load up on these probiotic foods and see the change for yourself.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

