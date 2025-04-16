Study Suggests Probiotics Can Boost Your Health; Here's How

Many studies suggest that probiotics can significantly boost your health. Probiotics are live microorganisms mostly beneficial bacteria and some yeasts that help maintain a healthy balance in your gut microbiota. This balance is crucial not just for digestion but also for immune function, inflammation control, mental health, and even skin health. Scientific research shows that consuming probiotics through fermented foods or supplements can restore healthy bacteria in the gut, especially after antibiotic use, and improve overall well-being. In this article, we share a list of ways in which probiotics can boost your health.

Here are 10 ways probiotics can boost your health

1. Improves digestive health

Probiotics help balance gut bacteria, which aids digestion and nutrient absorption. They reduce symptoms of digestive disorders such as bloating, gas, constipation, and diarrhoea. Specific strains can help alleviate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).

2. Enhances immune function

About 70% of the immune system is housed in the gut. Probiotics help regulate immune responses by maintaining a healthy gut flora that can fight off harmful pathogens. Studies have shown that regular intake of probiotics can reduce the frequency and duration of infections like the common cold and flu.

3. Reduces antibiotic-associated diarrhoea

Antibiotics often wipe out both harmful and beneficial bacteria, leading to diarrhoea. Probiotics help replenish good bacteria during and after antibiotic use, reducing the risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhoea.

4. Supports mental health and mood

The gut-brain axis the communication network between your gut and brain is influenced by gut bacteria. Probiotics help produce neurotransmitters like serotonin and GABA, which affect mood and mental clarity.

5. Balances hormones

Probiotics help detoxify excess oestrogen and support liver function, which plays a central role in hormone regulation. A healthy gut microbiome also affects the production and metabolism of hormones like insulin, cortisol, and thyroid hormones.

6. Lowers inflammation

Chronic inflammation is linked to many diseases, from arthritis to heart disease. Certain strains release anti-inflammatory substances and help reduce the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which are key markers in many chronic illnesses.

7. Supports weight management

Some probiotics help regulate fat storage and appetite by affecting hormones like leptin and ghrelin. Strains have shown promise in reducing belly fat and improving metabolic health.

8. Improves skin health

Skin issues like acne, eczema, and rosacea are often linked to gut imbalances and inflammation. Probiotics help by calming the gut-skin axis. They reduce oxidative stress, lower systemic inflammation, and may improve skin hydration and texture.

9. Lowers cholesterol levels

Certain probiotics help break down bile in the gut, which contains cholesterol. This prevents cholesterol from being reabsorbed into the bloodstream. Some strains have been shown in studies to lower total and LDL cholesterol levels, contributing to better heart health.

10. Helps manage allergies and asthma

Probiotics can help calm overactive immune responses that trigger allergies. By strengthening the gut lining and improving immune tolerance, probiotics may reduce the severity of seasonal allergies, eczema, and even asthma symptoms.

Probiotics when incorporated correctly, can be extremely beneficial for your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.