Prayagraj: Food Hub At Kumbh To Offer Cuisines From Different Indian States 

A food hub has been set up at Kumbh Mela area offering special cuisines from different states of India.

Expecting that people from all parts of the country and the world would be visiting this unique congregation at the banks of river Ganga, Yamuna and the mystic Saraswati, the administration has also ensured offering of a wide variety of cuisines catering to all different individuals.

Since ages, there has been a tradition of providing food to crores of pilgrims thronging the Kumbh. While the visitors staying at premises of different religious organisations are often provided food within the facility, many also carry utensils and other necessary items to cook and eat.

The administration also allocates selected places to food vendors to set up their shop to cater to tourists and pilgrims.

However in addition to all this, the tourism department this year has also set-up a unique food hub which will be offering food choices from as many as 16 different states of India. From breakfast to supper, a wide variety of delicacies are being offered for the comfort of visitors.

Manager of the company which has set up this food hub says, "We have opened it up for two days and people are already coming in good numbers. Our company has 30 years of experience of being in the food industry and we are committed to offering the best quality products with authentic taste".

A visitor at the food hub also appreciated the concept of bringing all different items within the same premises and said that it has become easier to get food item of choices without much efforts.

The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.