PCOS Ups Early Risk Of Diabetes, Heart Diseases: Diet Tips To Manage PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common conditions faced by millions of women across the world. The hormonal disorder affects a woman's period cycle often making it more prolonged, irregular or painful. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) develop metabolic syndrome earlier than women without the condition - this also puts them at a higher risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The study was published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

"Although our study suggests that PCOS predicts earlier onset of metabolic syndrome independent of body size, weight is still a substantial risk factor for poor health outcomes," said lead author Mia (Qing) Peng, a doctoral student at the University of Michigan (U-M).

"This means that regardless of whether you have PCOS or not, maintaining a healthy weight is very important, but maintaining a healthy weight may be even more relevant for women with polycystic ovary syndrome," Peng added.

The team followed nearly 500 women for more than 20 years to observe new cases of metabolic syndrome. For the study they also identified women with PCOS-like status based on their history of irregular menstrual cycles, high free-androgen index and high levels of anti-mullerian hormone.

"Given that metabolic syndrome is a risk factor for health outcomes such as heart attack, heart failure and diabetes, our data suggests that women with PCOS should be monitored more closely, and earlier in their life, for these major health outcomes," the researchers said.

Foods For PCOS

PCOS could be genetic. While some women with PCOS often find it tough to conceive, in some cases it is not even that prevalent and troublesome. One of the most common symptoms of PCOD is irregularity in periods. In addition to that, mood swings, excessive facial, diabetes, infertility, acne, weight-gain, oily skin are also some of the common signs of PCOS. Here are some diet tips that are known to be of immense help:

1. Fill your diet with lots of fruits and vegetables and avoid dairy-based products. Dairy products are said to aggravate acne.

2. Include more lean meat and avoid the fatty red counterparts in lamb and pork.

3. Include more fibre in your diet to manage insulin resistance. Fibre takes long to digest and enables slow release of sugar.

4. It is best to avoid all refined sugar and carbohydrate source like cereals, condiments, white rice, white rice poha etc.

Following these tips may help you manage PCOS better. However, before making any major alteration to your diet, do consult your doctor.

(With inputs IANS)

