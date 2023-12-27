Pair It Right! 5 Delicious Foods That Go Perfectly Well With Hot Chocolate

Foods to pair with hot chocolate. (Image Credit: Istock)

Hot chocolate has a love-hate relationship among people. While some find it too sweet and heavy, others find it super comforting. If you fall into the latter category, we are sure you must be finding reasons to sip on this classic drink these days. And we don't quite blame you for that, as the nippy weather must make you crave it even more. Whether you prefer to make it at home or enjoy it at your favourite café, a common problem that arises is what to pair with it. You might even find yourself scanning through the menu, unable to decide what to order. At home, you could be going through your kitchen cabinet, wondering what food to enjoy with it. If that sounds relatable to you, you've come to the right place. Let's make this job easier for you by presenting to you a list of five foods that pair exceptionally well with hot chocolate.

Food Pairings: Here Are 5 Delicious Foods You Can Enjoy With Hot Chocolate:

1. Popcorn

Popcorn is one of the most addictive snacks out there. Once you start, it's hard to stop at just one, especially while watching a movie. Another reason to make yourself a batch now is that it pairs exceptionally well with hot chocolate. The salty ones, in particular, go really well and help balance out the sweetness of the hot chocolate. Apart from the classic salted ones, you can also enjoy cheese or any other flavour.

2. Roasted Nuts

If you do not have anything fancy lying around in your kitchen, simply opt for good-old nuts. They will not only make your hot-chocolate drinking more enjoyable but also make it slightly more nutritious. Roasted nuts like almonds, cashew nuts, peanuts, and walnuts are all great to enjoy with this winter special beverage. If you want to take things up a notch, don't hesitate to sprinkle some masala over them.

3. Cookies

Cookies and hot chocolate make for a stellar combination. There's no way you can ever go wrong with them. However, the only thing to remember while doing so is not to opt for overly sweet cookies. Since hot chocolate is sweet by itself, it's better to opt for less sweet or salty cookies. This will help balance out the sweetness and make your hot chocolate taste even more divine.

4. Strawberries

You can also pair your hot chocolate with strawberries. As we all know, strawberries are high in citrus, which gives them a tangy flavour. This complements the sweet flavour of hot chocolate quite well. Additionally, you can also dip them in melted chocolate to make the experience more indulgent. Other than strawberries, you can also pair your hot chocolate with other citrus fruits, such as oranges or blackberries.

5. Croissants

Croissants may look plain and boring, but they pair amazingly well with hot chocolate. Their flaky and buttery texture provides an interesting contrast of flavours. The best part is that croissants come in so many different varieties. So, you can literally choose the one that you like the most, be it a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian. You can even opt for a chocolate croissant, but remember, moderation is key here due to the extra sweetness.

Make your hot chocolate taste better by pairing it with these delicious foods. Meanwhile, here's the perfect hot chocolate recipe for you to try at home.